Over 300 opposition supporters defect to NRM in Rukungiri

At least 350 opposition members from the sub-counties of Nyarushanje and Nyakishenyi in Rukungiri District’s Rubabo County have defected from opposition parties to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

They were welcomed by Security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, who is the NRM chairperson in Rukungiri District.

Speaking during the function at Nyakishenyi and Nyarushanje Sub-county headquarters respectively, the minister attributed the “ever-growing number of people joining the NRM party” to a “track record of service delivery to the people.”

“They have realized that other parties are empty and have nothing to offer,” he added.

According to him, mass defections further reflect a strong endorsement of the NRM’s achievements in governance, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development and social programs.

“I therefore urge you to embrace government programs aimed at eradicating poverty at household levels including Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and Youth Livelihood Funds among others’’ Maj Gen Muhwezi told the converts on Thursday.

Rukungiri District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Midius Natukunda Kaharata said: “The NRM government welcomes everybody, and we shall reward you with one heart.”

On his part, Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Stephen Nsubuga Bewayo urged hard work for socioeconomic progress under the NRM government.

‘’The NRM government has created a peaceful environment that allows everybody to work and develop his or her family.so go and work ‘’ Nsubuga said.

Speaking at the same function, the Rukungiri District chairperson Geoffrey Kyomukama, emphasized government's commitment to socio-economic development.

"Our aim is to transform the economy and enhance livelihoods through far-reaching changes," Kyomukama he emphasized.

Rukungiri District has long been considered among one of the opposition strongholds in Uganda.

"These people were our supporters, but due to the changing political climate, some of them defected to the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), but we are now trying to bring them back home," Rukungiri District NRM coordinator Sezi Turinawe observed.

Speaking on behalf of converts, Bosco Rwanjugu and Victor Byamugisha said they have “eventually seen the light.”