Over 35 inmates sit PLE at Mbarara Main Prison

In a heartening display of resilience, 37 inmates at Mbarara Main Prison in Mbarara City sat for their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on Wednesday. They joined the ranks of 798,763 candidates nationwide who registered for the exams.

"We have trust that our candidates are going to make it because we have done our part, we have prepared them well and they have all that is required to make them pass," said Ms Winnie Musanyana, Principal Officer One and head teacher of Mbarara Main Prison School.

The 37 candidates, all males, hail from various facilities in the Ankole sub-region, including seven from Kakiika Prison, four from Uganda Prisons Bushenyi Nyamushekyera, and 26 from Mbarara Main Prison itself.

Regrettably, female inmates were unable to participate due to a lack of teachers in the female section.

"I have only male candidates... females would also love to have been part of the candidates sitting for exams of 2024," Ms Musanyana noted.

This marks the seventh time Mbarara prison inmates have sat for exams and the second time they've done so within the prison centre.

Mbarara City Acting Inspector of Schools, Ms Annet Ntimba, reported 76 sitting centres in the city, with no interruptions due to favourable weather conditions.

"We wish the best to pupils who are sitting exams and are hopeful that Mbarara will be among the best-performing cities upon release of results. We ensure no malpractice occurs. Parents, teachers, and candidates, please trust the process and avoid exam malpractice."

Else where:

Two miss in Kamuli

Kamuli Municipality's Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have commenced smoothly, with 2,339 candidates sitting for the exams. However, two registered candidates were unable to participate due to health issues.

According to Joseph Musoke, Municipal Education Officer, one candidate from Kamuli Mixed HAPPY Hours is hospitalised with acute diabetes, while another candidate broke his hand in a recent accident.

Despite these setbacks, Musoke expressed gratitude for the conducive examination environment.

"We appreciate parents' support and preparation. The candidates, materials, and weather have all been cooperative. We've successfully dispatched the first papers and hope for the best outcomes."

The Principal Janet Primary School Buwaiswa blesses his candidates and flags them off to their first paper on Wednesday. Photo | Sam Caleb Opio

At Busota examination centre, which combines candidates from Butabala, Kabukye, and Busota schools, UNEB scouts and monitors reported a well-organised and comfortable setup.

In a gesture of corporate social responsibility, Musana Schools Director offered free transportation to Kabukye and Butabala Primary Schools, ensuring candidates arrived at the centre on time and without fatigue.

"We're committed to promoting community linkage and supporting our learners," the Director stated.





One candidate dies in Iganga

In Iganga municipality, the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commenced without a hitch, with 1,199 candidates sitting for the exams. However, one registered candidate was notably absent.

According to Mr Bernard Kabambwe, Iganga Municipality Inspector of Schools, the absent candidate had registered for Iganga Municipality Primary School but sadly passed away shortly after registration.

"Despite this unfortunate circumstance, the examination process has been seamless," Kabambwe said. "All examination papers arrived on time, and we're optimistic about the candidates' performance."

Six deaf candidates share one interpreter in Jinja

At Kyomya Primary School in Jinja City's Southern Division, the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) faced a unique challenge; a shortage of interpreters for deaf candidates.

"We have six deaf candidates among our 39 pupils, but unfortunately, we only had one interpreter," said Ms Vicencia Musubika, the school's head teacher.

According to Ms Musubika, each deaf candidate requires a dedicated interpreter, but due to unforeseen circumstances, they had to share.

Prior to the exams, Ms Musubika notified the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) to arrange interpreters, but technological issues hindered message delivery.

"I assumed the message was delivered and waited for the interpreters, as they usually arrive a day before exams. However, when I called UNEB at 8 am on Wednesday, they cited funding constraints and advised me to source interpreters and cover expenses," Ms Musubika explained.

Despite these challenges, Ms Musubika managed to secure one interpreter and inspector. Fortunately, the examinations proceeded smoothly without further issues.