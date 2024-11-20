Over 4,600 people displaced from Elgon park cry for resettlement

More than 4,600 people who were evicted from Mt Elgon National Park by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) in 2008 have appealed to the government to provide them with alternative land for permanent resettlement.

Speaking in a meeting in Soroti on November 19, the affected Benet community complained that the eviction by UWA in June 2008 pushed them to live as squatters at Kisito settlement camp.

Mr David Mande Kapcheronge, one of the affected members, said the lack of an alternative piece of land has crippled their economic activities as they cannot carry out farming and implement government wealth creation programmes such as Parish Development Model (PDM).

He said they were settled under strict rules that restricted them from putting up permanent buildings and exploring extensive methods of farming.

“For the last 16 years, we have been oppressed and we are marginalised by UWA. They grabbed our land and left us landless and now we are stranded without land for conducting our economic activities,” Mr Mande said.

Mr Peter Chebet said they had expected to stay at the temporary settlement for only six months, pending permanent allocation, but instead have been there for 16 years.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson for Kween District, Mr Willy Mmella Chesilong, said although the government gave a directive to UWA to surrender more than 6,000 hectares of land for resettling the displaced community, this has not materialised.

Mr Sam Charles Chebet, the chairperson of Kabroron Sub-county in Kween District, said the plight of the people in the camp is wanting as they require the establishment of health centres.

Mr Lawrence Mangusho, the former MP for Kween, said the issue contributed to his defeat in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

He said the people who have been pushing to reclaim their land or to be relocated voted him out of Parliament because of the unfulfilled government promise.

“My people could not believe that I was working and they said, I was only minding about my stomach when they were suffering in a camp without access to their farms,” Mr. Mangusho said.

He urged the government to create a resettlement plan for the affected communities so that they could stop blaming area leaders.

The Kween District Woman MP, Ms Rose Emma Cherukut, called upon the government to resettle the affected communities, saying failure to do so affects them negatively during mobilisation.

Kween Resident District Commissioner Hope Atuhaire said there have been regular clashes between people in the temporal settlement camp and UWA, leading to deaths.

“Because UWA doesn't want them to graze animals and fetch firewood from the forests at the park, UWA officials have ended up killing some of the people,” Ms. Atuhaire said.

She called upon the President to consider their people and allocate a piece of land for permanent resettlement.

Capt. Mike Mukula, the NRM vice chairperson for the eastern region, who presided over their meeting, said he would arrange a meeting between the leaders of Kween and the President to discuss the matter.