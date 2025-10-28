Over 40,000 girls survive cervical cancer in Busoga

At least 41,689 girls in Busoga have survived contracting cervical cancer from 2019 to-date, according to statistics at Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ), a specialised palliative care provider in the Sub-region.

Ms Sylvia Nakami, the executive director RHHJ, says during the period, they have screened 15, 220 ladies and 11,035 were found with precancerous lesions - the first and earliest level of cervical cancer - and were all treated onsite. They also had their breasts examined.

“We’ve vaccinated 41,689 girls around the region with Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, meaning we have saved the lives of over 41,000 girls. These cannot get cervical cancer, but they also have to live healthily,” Ms Nakami said during the organisation’s seventh “Fight Women Cancer Run” in Jinja City at the weekend.

This year’s edition, under the theme “Because Every Woman Matters”, drew a record number of participants, a development Ms Nakami attributed to awareness campaigns and mindset change.

“When we started the Run in 2019, we only had 280 participants, with most of them being foreigners who understood the concept of cancer, while the locals didn’t. We realised that people do not know about the disease and decided to use this event to create awareness.

“With awareness creation, people are now understanding that cancers can be treatable and someone can survive even after treatment,” said Ms Nakami.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set targets that by 2030, 90 percent of all girls should be vaccinated, 70 percent of women screened, and 90% of women in need of treatment should receive it.

Dr Margrethe Juncker from RHHJ says there is still a long way to go, but they are encouraged by how the “Fight Women’s Cancer” month continues to grow each year.

“Compared to last year, this year has shown even greater enthusiasm and support from our community. From only 18 community screening outreaches in 2019, we have already carried out 77 outreaches this year, and women are showing genuine interest by coming forward to be screened.

“This year alone, we have screened 3,774 women in just the first three quarters and the demand continues to grow. We now receive more screening requests than we can currently have capacity to cover,” she said.

Adding: “We are working closely with health centres and this year, we have since trained 77 health workers in screening. These are now screening at 20 government health facilities.”

Mr Nathan Igeme Nabeta, the Jinja South East Member of Parliament, said most locals didn’t understand cancer and often mistook it for witchcraft. Al-Hajj Ahmed Osman Noor, the Second Deputy Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, who was the chief runner, said “cancer is everywhere, and doesn’t know any age.”





Dr Miriam Ajambo, a senior medical officer in the division of palliative care at the Ministry of Health, said facilities are overwhelmed because of late cancer diagnosis.

“We lose over 50% of patients who come to our facilities because they come late yet there are solutions, including awareness to make the public know what to do, self-examination for breast cancer and going to health centres,” she said.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General Health Services in the Ministry of Health, said over 3,000 women are diagnosed with cancer of the cervix, but about 55 percent die due to late diagnosis.

Quoting a 2022 demographic survey, Dr Olaro said only 7 percent women have ever been screened for cancer of the breast, and 13% for cervical cancer. “This is a very big gap that needs to be closed by such awareness activities.”



