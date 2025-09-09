Over 400 face eviction from disputed land in Nwoya

At least 480 residents of Arana Village, Lungulu Sub-county in Nwoya District are facing eviction from a contested piece of land that is claimed by Nwoya District Land Board. While the district authorities claim the 694.1 hectare piece of land is public property, the residents, members of the Bwobo Clan, say they inherited it from their ancestors.

The land has since been leased to Dr Ephrem Grace Gengomoi for 49 years.

Last Friday, three young men, members of the clan, were charged with aggravated robbery and malicious property damage. They have already spent three months in Nwoya Prison after being remanded by the Chief Magistrate’s Court. Daily Monitor has seen a land title indicating that Dr Gengomoi acquired the land from the district in May 2019.

A separate certificate of title was issued to him in November last year. However, the community insists that they were driven out of the land because of insecurity caused by the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency. They add that when the war stopped, they returned home between 2007 and 2009 and reoccupied the land.

Martin Ojok, a resident, said the land was unlawfully surveyed and leased by the District Land Board to a private individual. “I have lived here for 16 solid years and was never notified about the land being vacant. We were not consulted or even alerted about any planned survey,” he said.

Mr Ojok added that with the land now leased without their consent, 34 households were at risk of being rendered landless.

“We have nowhere to go. We are also facing threats every single day. Recently, armed police officers were deployed to guard the land. They have been warning us not to interfere with the investor’s activities or else we get arrested,” he said.

Residents also accuse Dr Gengomoi’s agents of destroying their crops with heavy machinery deployed to dig a trench about 15 metres deep across the land.

Ms Jennifer Akongo, another villager, said: “We have visited all the responsible offices at the district seeking help, but they have turned us down.” Some local farmers also said that they were living in fear of being arrested and falsely accused. The Nwoya District Police Commander (DPC) Robert Magombe said he was aware of the matter but declined to comment further.

“I can’t comment on a matter which is already before the court,” he said on Tuesday. The Nwoya Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Christopher Omara, said the case had been politicised. “I have met a few individuals who live on the contested land, and I have advised them to go to court if they feel aggrieved. The biggest challenge here is that the matter has been highly politicised,” he said.

Mr Omara added that their investigations showed the land was once part of the Aswa-Olim Game Reserve and was degazetted during President Amin’s government. Efforts to get a comment from Dr Ephrem Grace Gengomoi and his agents were futile by press time.

2020 research

According to research by Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF), an international non-governmental organisation specialising in human rights and justice, the return of communities after the insurgency has heightened land disputes in northern Uganda.

The research, conducted in December 2020 in Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya and Kiryandongo districts, revealed that people returning to their ancestral homes often sell land to Indian firms and other foreign investors for cattle rearing and large-scale farming. ASF staff also said the trend of selling land has fuelled disputes and raised the commercial value of land, leading to further wrangles.