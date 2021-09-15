Over 400 families face starvation after hailstorm wreaks havoc in Rukungiri

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Over 400 families in the four villages of Buhandagazi, Kanombe, Kyeshero, Rwenanura, all in Nyabitete parish, Buyanja Sub County in Rukungiri District are face starvation after hailstorms ravaged their plantations and gardens.

Tuesday evening downpour left destroyed several gardens, raising concerns of potential food scarcity in the near future.

Buyanja Sub- county chairperson, Emmy Rubondo Agaba said that the mostly affected are maize, beans, cassava, potatoes, coffee and banana plantations among others.

"The government should at least support us with quick maturing seedlings and some food stuffs because we may see residents dying from starvation," Rubondo said.

A resident Jennifer Turyomunsi said her 2 acres of beans mixed with maize were destroyed during the hailstorm adding that she ‘‘may fail to sustain her family in the next few months because she used bank's money during planting season.’’

Wilson Buhamire Ssalongo, the Buhandagazi LC1 Chairperson revealed that over 300 households in his area were affected adding that registration of the victims has commenced and reports will be forwarded to district leaders for more action by the end of Wednesday.

Rukungiri District chairperson, Geoffrey Kyomukama confirmed that his office received ‘‘bad news of the hailstorm’’ adding that district authorities ‘‘will urgently deal with this issue to see that no single life is lost because of famine and starvation.’’

"I want to say sorry to the people of Buyanja whose gardens were destroyed and hit by hailstorm. We shall do what it takes to rescuse you," Kyomukama said.

On Thursday last week, downpour devastated acres of crops in southern division, Rukungiri Municipality.