Over 400 families face starvation after hailstorm wreaks havoc in Rukungiri

Wednesday September 15 2021
latest03px

The area has been receiving heavy rains recently. PHOTO/RONALD KABANZA

Summary

  • On Thursday last week, downpour also devastated acres of crops in southern division, Rukungiri Municipality. 
Advertisement
By Ronald Kabanza

Over 400 families in the four villages of Buhandagazi, Kanombe, Kyeshero, Rwenanura, all in Nyabitete parish, Buyanja Sub County in Rukungiri District are face starvation after hailstorms ravaged their plantations and gardens.

Tuesday evening downpour left destroyed several gardens, raising concerns of potential food scarcity in the near future.
Buyanja Sub- county chairperson, Emmy Rubondo Agaba said that the mostly affected are maize, beans, cassava, potatoes, coffee and banana plantations among others. 

"The government should at least support us with quick maturing seedlings and some food stuffs because we may see residents dying from starvation," Rubondo said. 

A resident Jennifer Turyomunsi said her 2 acres  of beans mixed with  maize were destroyed during the hailstorm adding that she ‘‘may fail  to sustain  her family  in the next few months  because  she used bank's money  during  planting season.’’ 

Wilson Buhamire Ssalongo, the Buhandagazi LC1 Chairperson revealed that over 300 households in his area were affected adding that registration of the victims has commenced and reports will be forwarded to district leaders for more action by the end of Wednesday.

Rukungiri District chairperson, Geoffrey Kyomukama confirmed that his office received ‘‘bad news of the hailstorm’’ adding that district authorities ‘‘will urgently deal with this issue to see that no single life is lost because of famine and starvation.’’ 

Advertisement

"I want to say sorry to the people of Buyanja whose gardens were destroyed and hit by hailstorm. We shall do what it takes to rescuse you," Kyomukama said. 

On Thursday last week, downpour devastated acres of crops in southern division, Rukungiri Municipality. 

Advertisement