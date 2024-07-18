Over 400 Rukungiri FDC supporters defect to NRM

At least 470 supporters, who claimed to identify with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party from Rwerere Town, Nyakagyeme Sub-county in Rukungiri District, have defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

They were welcomed into NRM fold Rukungiri District NRM Chairperson Jim K Muhwezi in a ceremony held at Nyakagyeme Sub-county headquarters in Rujumbura County.

Some of the defectors who spoke to Monitor said they quit FDC because Besigye, who hails from Rukungiri District, left the party.

FDC defector Serez Tumusiime: “My support was attached to Besigye and without him, I find it useless to support the party. Besigye helped many people in Rukungiri,” he said on Wednesday.

Muhwezi, who doubles as the security minister as well as the Rujumbura county Member of Parliament, praised their decision to join the NRM which he defined as “an authentic and people-centric political party.”

"FDC has died from the top. If Dr Kizza Besigye (former FDC president) gave up on politics, what were you doing in a dead system?" Muhwezi said on Wednesday.

He hailed Nyakagyeme Sub-county voters for their continuous support to the NRM, pledging that the government would prioritize their concerns.

‘’The NRM government and President Museveni have created a peaceful environment for development that Ugandans should not take for granted when choosing their leaders,’’ he observed.

He added: "When you look at the way Uganda was chaotic in the previous regimes and you compare with the peace that the NRM has accorded the citizens, there are all reasons to vote for Museveni again.”

He also warned residents of Nyakagyeme against sectarian politics.

"We, therefore, expect you to vote for candidates based on their ability, not religious or tribal commitments," he said.

Julius Kukunda, the coordinator for NRM's door-to-door campaigns in Nyakagyeme, said the party had embarked on regaining support from those that left.

"These people were our supporters, but due to the changing political climate, some of them defected to the FDC, but we are now trying to bring them back home," he told Monitor.