Over 5,000 refugees, host communities get village saving federations to boost household incomes





A total of 8,400 people including 5,880 refugees living in the Rwamanja, and Kyaka refugee settlements joined by their 2,520 host community counterparts in Kamwenge district were this week gifted with seven Village Savings and Loans Federations (VSLFs), which officials say will boost their household incomes.

The VSLFs launched by ADRA Uganda, under its Resilience Enhancement for Adapting to Sustainable Livelihoods, (REAL) project will bring together more than 70Village Savings and Loans Assocaitions (VSLAs).

Officials said during the launch on April 29, that the objective of bringing together over 70 VSLAs into seven VSLFs is to increase the savings of the individuals and as well the amount of loans one can get to boost their businesses.

The VSLAs under the new arrangement will save in the seven VSLFs.

Of the seven VSLFs, three including Sweswe United, Power, and Noted are located in in Kyaka settlement bringing together more than 50 VSLA, while the remaining four including Bisozi processing and traders, Rwamanja farmers and credit, Tungane mukono, and Turimbere are found in Rwamanja settlement.

Ms Farida Nakato, the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) officer at ADRA said that the rationale of this approach will enable them to invest together and grow together so that they can access more financing.

“The REAL project has built Resilience in the settlements, food security has been improved and there has been increased Economic Empowerment among its members,” Ms Nakato said.

Mr Jerry Kiwanuka, the REAL project manager said that individuals in the participating VSLAs which save money weekly will now be able to increase on their economic activities like saving, farming, value addition so that their capacity to engage in more viable economic activities to get bigger portfolios to access better services for development, in other words, VSLAs are federating.

The overall objective of the REAL project is a two-year project which started in 2024 and aims at boosting Food security and Resilience to the refugees and host communities in Kyaka and Rwamanja settlements. It is funded by the Ministry of foreign affairs Denmark, Novo Nordisk, FAHU Foundation, and ADRA international.

While officiating at the event, Ms Sarah Achien the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) commandant livelihoods focal person in Kamwenge district called upon the benefiting communities especially refugees to seize this opportunity so that they also benefit.

“I want to appreciate ADRA for the support and empowerment but to you members, please focus on the vision of the federation to improve your livelihoods, since the federation has some good savings,” she said

Adding, “Be serious and put the money to the right use. Let's extend this assistance to all other people who are not in the federations,” she said

The deputy mayor of Rwamanja town council Mr Emmanuel Naturinda said, “If you have to get rich, have food security because if you have food, money will be in your pockets,”

He further condemned domestic violence in families and urged couples to desist from it, encouraged people to always practice balance diet,

Mr Mugisha Godfrey, the overall VSLFs advisor for Rwamanja refugee settlement also said,

“ADRA found us in a bad state in household income and food security but that's now history, they brought climate smart agriculture where we learnt a lot like spacing crops, spraying, marketing, environment conservation, how to harvest, and this has greatly improved household income and food security. ADRA has also helped us with financial literacy when they found us with VSLAs and they introduced VSLFs,”

Robert Tugume, one of the Chairperson of the VSLAs in Rwamanja said that more refugees and their host communities will boost their incomes under the new arrangements.