Over 5,000 trucks stuck at borders as drivers strike

More than 5,000 trucks carrying the country’s exports and imports are stuck on both sides of the border at Malaba and Busia as the strike by Kenyan drivers’ associations enters day two.

Malaba and Busia are the two busiest borders in the country that handle the bulk of imports and exports for Uganda and other regional states.

The commerce and public service drivers in Kenya went on strike on Wednesday, protesting a policy by the government for compulsory retesting of all drivers and mandatory payment of fees to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

ALSO READ: Once vibrant Malaba border goes to sleep

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, however, suspended the directive on Wednesday evening.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Peter Sireeka Namalwa, the chairperson of Uganda Clearing Industry and Forwarding Association (UCIFA) at the Malaba border, said close to 800 trucks carrying exports to different parts of Kenya and the port of Mombasa were stuck on the Uganda side.

Also, another 3,000 trucks that are destined for Uganda and other countries in the region are held up in Kenya.

“We are estimating the trucks that are held up in Kenya and on our side that are carrying exports and imports to be close to 4,000,” Mr Namalwa said.

It is estimated that close to 2,000 trucks are held up on the Ugandan side at Malaba border due to the drivers’ strike that started yesterday.

Mr Thomas Ssemanda, a clearing agent at Busia border, said close to 2,000 trucks were held up both in Kenya and on the Ugandan side.

“Many of the trucks are parked in parking yards, while others are parked along the roads in Busia Town,” he said.

Whereas Busia border receives at least 12 international buses from Nairobi and Mombasa in Kenya on a daily basis, only two managed to arrive at the border yesterday morning.

Suudi Kaula Motela, the national chairperson of the Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Union, told the Daily Monitor at the Malaba border that the policy by the Kenya authorities to have drivers carry out a compulsory retesting was outrageous and cannot be entertained.

“Some drivers have been in this business for close to 30 years and you can’t expect them to go back to school,” he said.

In Busia Kenya, the usually busy Busia Kisumu road remained deserted for the second day.

Mr Josephat Amwayi, a Kenya truck driver, who is taking tonnes of coffee from Uganda to the port of Mombasa for export to the US, told the Daily Monitor at the Malaba border that he had spent three days waiting to cross to Kenya.

“I arrived at the border on Tuesday but up to now, I have not been able to cross the border to Kenya because of the strike,” he said.

He said whereas the strike had caused delays, resulting in increased costs on his side, he was in support of the decision by fellow truck drivers.

“l am nearing 60 years, the only money I have is to pay school fees for my children and not to enrich the government,” he said.

The drivers, through their associations, the Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LODCA), and the Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers and Allied Workers Union (KIDAWU) went on strike, calling for the government to address their concerns.

Mr Alfred Mwagga, a truck driver, said some of the drivers’ licences have been deleted from the system.

He said whereas the Kenya government was targeting to reduce road carnage by carrying out retesting of the drivers, he thinks the bad roads and lack of road signs was the cause of many accidents in their country.

“Let Kenya National Highway Roads Authority and other relevant agencies think about fixing the bad roads and placing road signs rather than taking drivers to school,” he said.

Background

The Busia and Malaba border points lie along the northern corridor route and are the busiest in the country. Malaba border receives about 2,000 trucks daily, while Busia border averages between 750 and 1,500 trucks each day.

In the informal trade, statistics indicate that Busia has 85.7 percent of the export informal trade while imports stand at 68.7percent. Malaba has 9.6 percent exports under the informal trade, and 21.1 percent of the informal import trade.

To try and resolve the impasse yesterday, the Kenya Cabinet Secretary for roads, transport and public works met key stakeholders in the sector and agreed to the formation of a multi-agency committee that will review the grievances raised by truck drivers.

Following the talks, it was agreed that the stakeholders shall submit the names of the officials representing the various associations of the drivers.

The meeting also saw the mandatory retesting of drivers halted until September to allow various reviews in the process.