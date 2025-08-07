Over 50 found with fake documents during UPDF recruitment in Teso

More than 50 youth in Teso sub-region who had applied to join the UPDF have been denied the chance after they were found with fake academic papers.

Capt Edrin Mawanda, the spokesperson for the 5th infantry division, said that they found over 50 candidates with fake documents as they were doing the recruitment for Soroti, Katakwi, Kapelebyong and Amuria.

He said that there is no place for fake papers in the army, because they have the technical expertise to figure it out.

"We experienced a challenge that others had fake documents and others had medical issues," Mr Mawanda said.

He said that some were found with medical problems like hemorrhage, hepatitis B and a few cases with HIV.

Mr Mawanda said that they are also on the lookout for people who are extorting money from applicants.

Mr Mawanda said that this time, the successful candidates will transport themselves to Kaweweta where they will train from.

"They are the ones who want the jobs so this time round we have decided that they transport themselves," he explained.

In Katakwi , they managed to recruit 86 out of the 107 target, 41 in Kapelebyong out of 57 they wanted and then Amuria 100 out of 137 they we had hopped to get.

Out of the 78,000 applicants who applied country wide only 11,500 will be considered for this year.

Meanwhile, the recruitment drive in Gulu City has been met with challenges, with a significant number of potential recruits being turned away due to health issues. Out of 127 shortlisted candidates, 23 were rejected due to poor health, with Hepatitis B and dental caries being the most prevalent conditions.

According to Capt. David Kamya, the 4th Infantry Division Public Information Officer, the rigorous training that recruits undergo requires individuals to be in top physical condition. "The training recruits go through is rigorous, and individuals with underlying medical conditions cannot withstand it. This will compromise their health," he said.

The rejected candidates included 6 from Omoro District, 11 from Gulu District, and 6 from Gulu City. Other health issues that led to rejection included ringworms, hernia, poor sight, and deformity. Three would-be recruits were also sent away for lack of a National ID and academic papers.

This is not the first time the army has faced challenges in recruiting healthy candidates from the region. A similar exercise in 2014 saw nearly 40 per cent of candidates failing medical tests due to conditions such as Hepatitis B, HIV, and ringworms.

The army is strict about recruiting candidates with certain medical conditions, including dental caries, missing molars, scars, and tattooed skin. Only 74 candidates were successful in the recruitment exercise, highlighting the need for improved healthcare in the region.



