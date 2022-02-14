Over 50 homeless as rainstorm ravages Mpigi

At least 50 households in Kituntu Sub County, Mpigi District in Central Uganda are counting loses after heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds tore off roofs of their houses and also destroyed banana, cassava plantations.

Downpour swept through the villages of Magangu, Kasinde, Bukoma and Nkasi on Saturday night, leaving more than 10 houses completely destroyed.

The rain which started at around 4:00am also left a family of four people admitted at Nkozi Hospital nursing serious injuries after they were hit by the falling bricks and roof of their house in which they were sleeping.

The victims are; Travin Seruyange, 6, Maria Nalule, 11, and Shadia Akandusibwe,14.

A 34-year-old single mother of three children told this reporter that she thought the “rain would be the normal at the time it started only to see her roof blown off.”

"…a few minutes later, strong winds started and I heard things falling out side. I woke up and walked to my children's bedroom, but on getting there, the roof went off and bricks started falling on them hitting one on the head. The other two suffered chest injuries." Ms Scovia Nakyeyune said.

Ms Agnes Nansubuga, a nurse at Nkozi Hospital said the victims are out of danger.

“By the time we received the victims one of the children was bleeding from the ears and nose, but now they are improving steadily,” she disclosed on Monday.

Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, the Mawokota South Member of Parliament together with Mpigi District Woman MP, Ms Teddy Nambooze visited the affected villages and promised the victims that they are to petition government for relief.

"It is too bad that our people have lost their properties. We are appealing to the Disaster and Preparedness ministry to swiftly intervene and give food and other basic needs to the victims," Mr Nsibambi said.