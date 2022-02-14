Over 50 homeless as rainstorm ravages Mpigi

Locals inspect one of the houses that was destroyed during downpour on February 13. PHOTO/BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

What you need to know:

  • The rain which started at around 4:00am also left a family of four people admitted at Nkozi Hospital nursing serious injuries after they were hit by the falling bricks and roof of their house in which they were sleeping.
  • Ms Agnes Nansubuga, a nurse at Nkozi Hospital said the victims are out of danger.

At least 50 households in Kituntu Sub County, Mpigi District in Central Uganda are counting loses after heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds tore off roofs of their houses and also destroyed banana, cassava plantations.  

