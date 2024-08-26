Over 50 households in Moyo affected by floods

More than 50 households in two parishes of Panyanga and Gbalala in Laropi Sub County, Moyo District have been left homeless following floods that caused havoc on Sunday.

The floods destroyed crops in gardens, latrines and domestic animals were equally swept into River Nile.

Speaking to the Monitor on Sunday, Geoffrey Okuga, one of the affected farmers, said: “The crops planted in the garden experienced a heavy burden of drought in the first season. Now this one has again caused havoc. We are likely to experience hunger.”

He said the district leaders should come to their rescue because some of the houses were devastated. Some of the affected people are taking refuge at the neighbors.

The LC3 Chairperson for Laropi Sub-county, Caesar Dramwi, said: “This stream (Paburugi) bursts its banks every year and disturbs the local community.”

He added: “This time, the destruction has been massive because crops like maize, potatoes, and groundnuts, livestock were swept to the River Nile.”

District health inspector Margret Keliki said: “There is a possibility of an outbreak of cholera if the situation is not handled with urgent attention. The flow of the fecal matter from the collapsed latrines will contaminate the water systems which are used by people. The situation is not good.”

The executive director West Nile Women’s Advocacy Platform (WEWAP), Ms Lilian Mashia, said disaster management should be in place to handle such cases instead of waiting for relief from the central government.

“Usually the Office of the Prime Minister makes interventions to provide tarpaulins, beans and posho. However, the issue of decent housing is not well handled. Government should make quick interventions and provide iron sheets for these victims of floods as they have done elsewhere,” she said.

The district Chairperson, Williams Anyama, appealed to the affected families to remain calm as the district undertakes the assessment exercises.