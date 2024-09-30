Over 500 families face displacement due to rising Lake Albert water levels

More than 500 families residing along the shores of Lake Albert in Hoima District are on the verge of displacement due to rising water levels, mirroring the devastating floods of 2020 and 2021.

Residents of Fofo, Kijangi, Mbegu, Rwentali, Kaiso, and Kiryamboga landing sites in Buseruka and Kabaale sub-counties have been affected, with water levels rising since July and August.

"The situation is dire; floodwaters have already engulfed 30 homes," said Jena Ndahura, the defence secretary at Kijangi landing site.

Mr Swizin Tinkamanyire, 77, whose house is on the brink of submersion, expressed despair. "My permanent home was destroyed in 2020, and now I'm facing this calamity again. I have nowhere to relocate."

Ms Mary Nyakato, a resident of Tonya landing site, fears mass displacement. "Families have no viable alternatives. The government must acquire land for our resettlement to prevent further suffering."

Ms Racheal Chikawun, a mother of three from Mbegu landing site, voiced concerns about potential health risks, particularly malaria outbreaks, due to the stagnant water attracting mosquitoes.

"The stagnant water attracts mosquitoes, and we fear malaria outbreaks. The government must act before it's too late."

Local leaders, including John Munguriek (LC2 Chairperson of Rwentale Parish) and Ali Tinkamanyire (Buseruka sub-county LCIII Chairperson), confirmed the severity of the situation, with 20 homes already submerged in Rwentale Parish.

Bugahya County MP, Pius Wakabi, emphasised the need for affirmative action to assist the residents, urging the government to acquire land for resettlement before the crisis worsens.

This situation echoes the 2020-2021 floods that displaced over 5,000 people in Hoima District and 3,500 families in Buliisa District, causing significant property damage.