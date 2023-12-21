Over 500 health students graduate in Mukono

Amid calls for professionalism, at least 518 students graduated in different medical fields at St Francis Schools of Health Science, Namataba in Mukono District on Wednesday.

Lugazi Bishop Emeritus Mathias Ssekamanya, who was chief guest at the institution’s 8th graduation, implored graduates to “be resilient and honest in the various hospitals where they will work after receiving sufficient medical education.”

Hundreds of graduates from multiple intakes received certificates and diplomas in different disciplines.

The prelate encouraged graduates to “pursue further studies in specialized fields in addition to upholding high standards in their medical practice.”

Meanwhile, the special guest at the event was Rev Fr Prof John Chrisostom Maviiri.

He urged health professionals to involve the Lord in their medical practices, especially in the field of medical treatment.

“I encourage graduates to work hard to reach places where people badly need their medical services,” he added.

St Francis Schools of Health Science Namataba board chairman John Paul Kidde told students not to prioritize financial benefits when treating patients in the hospitals, but to first provide the necessary medical attention to the patients.

Still on Wednesday, a new building was inaugurated and named Bishop Matthias Ssekamanya Complex in commemoration of the “good services rendered by the cleric to the institute and the entire Lugazi Diocese.

PHOTOS: At least 518 students from multiple intakes have graduated in different medical fields at St Francis Schools of Health Sciences, Namataba in Mukono District.



PHOTOS: At least 518 students from multiple intakes have graduated in different medical fields at St Francis Schools of Health Sciences, Namataba in Mukono District.

Chief guest at the December 20, 2023 ceremony was Lugazi Bishop Emeritus Mathias Ssekamanya while catholic…

Dozens of graduates who jointly spoke to Monitor vowed to ethically provide medical attention to patients in accordance with learnings from the institution.

“Amidst everything that we go through, our pledge is that we shall aim to carry a good reputation of our school by ensuring to offer the best services in the field of practice as we have been taught in different world class medical courses at SFRASH,” they noted.

