Over 500 locals to benefit from solar-powered piped water

There's an increasing trend of use of solar technology in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • Each 20-litre jerrycan will cost at least Shs100 on public taps.

Kakumiro District authorities have commissioned a Shs2.1 billion piped water project in Kasambya Sub-county that will benefit more than 500 people.

