Over 500 locals to benefit from solar-powered piped water

Kakumiro District authorities have commissioned a Shs2.1 billion piped water project in Kasambya Sub-county that will benefit more than 500 people.

The project, which is funded by World Vision under Integrated WASH project, will benefit residents from both Kasambya and Kisengwe sub-counties.

Each 20-litre jerrycan will cost at least Shs100 on public taps.

The Kakumiro Resident District Commissioner, Maj David Matovu, while speaking during the commissioning of the project at the main water station in Kihweeza Village, warned people against vandalising solar panels and pipes.

“I want residents to help and arrest whoever will be found vandalising solar panels and pipes because this water is here for all people,” he said.

The Kakumiro District chairperson, Mr Joseph Sentayi, said: “Residents here should guard this facility jealously for its sustainability and keeping it functioning.”

The World Vision project manager, Mr Celestine Kiwanuma, said the project is meant to improve access to safe and clean water .

“We have extended water to about 10 villages. We considered schools, health centres and homes for purposes of ensuring that people have access to clean and safe water,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

The project has been handed over to the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation Midwest-under the Ministry of Water and Environment for proper management.

According to Water Supply Atlas, the access to safe water rates in Kakumiro District stands at 32 percent.

Kakumiro District has 630 domestic water points which serve a total of 146,207 people, where 121 water points have been non-functional for more than five years.

Councillors censure Rakai executive members

Councillors in Rakai District have unanimously voted out the executive committee members over alleged incompetence and abuse of office. The censure motion was moved by Mr Umar Kayima, a councillor representing Kibanda Sub-county .

The affected members include Mr Chris Lujumba, the secretary of finance, Mr Patrick Niwabine, the vice chairperson, and Ms Esther Mugarura, the secretary for health and gender. In his petition, Mr Kayima accuses the executive committee of failing to present a supplementary budget for 2021/2022 in time and misappropriating more than Shs300m Covid-19 funds in 2021- By Ambrose Musasizi