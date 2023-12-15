Over 500 Mbarara City market vendors share one toilet

Market vendors operating in the Koranorya daily market in Biharwe, Mbarara North Division in Mbarara City are worried about deteriorating sanitary conditions at their workplace.

The chairperson of the market, Ms Kate Byaruhanga on Friday said the market with a population of between 500 and 600 people is served by only one toilet.

“We are worried any time there could be a disease outbreak like cholera. You cannot expect over 500 people to use one toilet. We have for long complained about the poor sanitation and hygiene of the market but nothing has been done,” he said.

Ms Juliet Ninsiima, a fruit vendor said: “We are not safe in any way because of the poor sanitation and hygiene of this market, you find people queuing to answer nature's call including children. City authorities should intervene and save us.”

Ms Lovence Nakyanzi another vendor said women suffer most because of the poor hygienic conditions of this market.

“Women suffer most, unlike men. The nature of women puts them at more risk of contracting diseases like candida and syphilis. There is no privacy because you find yourself in a line competing with men to access the toilet,” she explained.

The City Deputy Mayor Mbarara North Division, Mr Gumisiriza Kyabwisho said they are aware of the vendor’s challenges but noted that another toilet is under construction.

“The market is under private management but there is another toilet that is being constructed. We appeal to them to maintain good sanitation and hygiene as we wait for the completion of another toilet,” he said.

Mr Suleiman Mayanja, one of the market managers said: “Have you talked to the city clerk, he is the right person to comment on the matter, go with what he will tell you.”

Mbarara City Clerk Mr Assy Abireebe said though the market is in private hands the leaders must ensure a healthy environment for their people