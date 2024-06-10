Over 52,000 nurses and midwives sit for exams

The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board (UNMEB) on Monday commenced examinations for over 52,000 candidates across the country.

The exams, which will span two weeks, are being administered at 123 examination centres nationwide.

According to UNMEB Executive Secretary, Ms Hellen Mukakarisa Kataratambi, a total of 52,922 candidates are sitting for the 2024 exams, including 44,077 certificate students and 8,162 diploma students.

"Out of 132 training institutions that presented candidates for the June 2024 examinations, a total of 123 centers will host exams countrywide. Nine centers were merged in accordance with UNMEB regulations. Candidates from merged centres will sit at other nearby examination centers," Mukakarisa stated, noting that UNMEB regulations require institutions to have at least 40 candidates to host examinations.

Examination materials were dispatched to all centers on June 4 and 5, and a team of 4,401 examination stakeholders, including examiners, invigilators, center supervisors, and center coordinators, have been deployed to supervise and coordinate the exams

All candidates were briefed on June 8, where they were reminded of their roles as examination stakeholders and the importance of maintaining examination security.

Ms Mukakarisa emphasized that extra security measures have been put in place to prevent malpractice and leakage, with the Uganda Police and UPDF deployed to ensure law and order and enhance the security of the examinations, particularly in the Karamoja region.

"All appointed centre coordinators and invigilators reported to their respective deployment centres on June 9 to coordinate the briefing of candidates and ensure that examination rooms are ready," Ms Mukakarisa noted.