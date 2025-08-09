Over 55,000 to sit technical and vocational exams on Monday

More than 55,000 Ugandan trainees will sit for nationwide technical and vocational assessments beginning August 11, the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) announced Saturday.

A total of 55,991 candidates have registered for the July–August 2025 session, which will run until August 22 across 373 centres, UVTAB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye told reporters in Kampala.

The largest cohort, 49,704, is drawn from Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs), which admit students after lower secondary school.

Another 5,966 candidates come from Skills Development Centres for post-primary learners, while 321 are enrolled in Technical Colleges.

Women account for 17,953 of the candidates, compared to 38,038 men. Among them are 123 trainees with special needs of whom 44 are women and 79 men, pursuing courses including food production, automotive mechanics, electrical installation, and agriculture.

Disabilities include chronic illnesses, physical impairments, and hearing or visual challenges.

“The special needs candidates will be accorded support personnel, such as sign language interpreters, transcribers, and guides,” Oyesigye said, noting that 108 such specialists will be deployed.

Informal skills recognised

Since April 2025, UVTAB has assessed 30,288 people under its Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, aimed at certifying artisans and skilled workers trained informally.

Oyesigye said quality assurance checks for the next phase of informal skills assessments are nearly complete.

Preparations included briefings for area coordinators and centre supervisors in Mbale, Mbarara, Lira, and Kampala on July 25, followed by candidate briefings on August 8.

The Board will deploy 485 scouts to enforce compliance with the TVET Act No. 3 of 2025, supported by 2,259 practical assessors and verifiers.

Assessment materials will be delivered to secure storage facilities across Uganda on Saturday, escorted by police.

“We appeal to heads of centres to display candidates’ registers and the offences and penalties under the TVET Act to create awareness,” Oyesigye said, warning of “severe penalties” for malpractice.

Being ISO-certified, UVTAB has pre-inspected all assessment centres to ensure they meet required standards.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is a key plank of Uganda’s skills strategy, bridging formal education and the labour market in trades such as mechanics, carpentry, tailoring, plumbing, catering, agriculture, and electrical work.