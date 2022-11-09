Over 7,000 teachers pass Grade lll exams

Kyambogo University has registered better performance of primary teachers who sat for the 2020 examinations from 60 teachers’ colleges across the country.

Releasing the results on Monday evening at the Office of the President, Kyambogo University Academic Registrar, Dr Annie Begumisa, said a total of 8,870 (4,880 females and 3,890 males) candidates were registered for the 2020 Grade lll teachers certificate in Primary Teacher Education examinations.

Results show that a total of 7,498 (84.5 percent) candidates passed the examinations compared to the 7,391 (77.8 percent) in 2019.

Another 922 candidates failed the examinations and will repeat while 450 candidates were ungraded.

Bushenyi Primary Teachers’ College topped performance across the country and Rukungiri Primary Teachers’ College were second, followed by Kisoro Primary Teachers’ College.

Canon Lawrence Primary Teachers’ College was fourth followed by St John Bosco Primary Teachers’ College and Canon Apollo Primary Teachers’ College. All these attained an overall pass of 90 percent.

Meanwhile, Kyambogo University registered a decline in the number of candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations at 8,870 compared to 9,493 candidates who sat in 2019.

The Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, attributed the improved performance on the review of admission entry requirement to Grade Ill teachers, long period on the programme as a result of Covid-19 and recruitment of more college tutors for various subjects by the Ministry of Education.

Prof Katunguka also revealed that the last cohort will end in 2024 after the Ministry of Education made it mandatory for all institutions training teachers to start admitting students on bachelor’s level effective this year.

“The last cohort of certificate teachers are starting next year in January and will study for two years. This means that effective next year, we shall admit students at bachelor’s level only,” Prof Katunguka said.