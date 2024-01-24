Over 700,000  pupils await PLE results

A total of 749,347 pupils, who sat for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) last year, are expected to receive their results today.

The PLE results, according to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), will be released by the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, at State House Nakasero.

The board, led by the executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo, yesterday briefed Ms Kataha about the pupils’ performance.

Mr Hasadu Kirabira, the chairperson of the National Private Education Institutions Association (NPEIA), yesterday said they are anxiously waiting for the results.

“… we believe our schools have performed well because we have always been offering quality education to Ugandans over the time,” he said.

He added that there will be competition among schools in Wakiso, Kampala and Mukono.

“Generally, schools in central and urban areas will perform well again due to multiple factors like the availability of materials, good enumerations, learning environment, among others, as compared to schools in rural areas. We shall discuss more when the results are out tomorrow,” he said.





PLE

A total of 247,728 pupils, who sat the PLE exams between November 8 and 9 in 14,442 examination centres are from private schools while the rest are from Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools.

For the second consecutive year, girls are the majority amounting to 52 percent (391,558 pupils) of the candidates who sat for the exams while their male counterparts are 357,789 (48 percent).

A total of 2,436 Special Needs Education learners and 79 inmates (13 female and 66 male) from Upper Prison School Luzira also sat for the exams.

During last year’s exams, girls outperformed boys in the English subject while the latter performed well in the remaining three including Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies.

Mr Odongo warned a section of heads of Centres and the public against fraudsters who claimed to have accessed the Uneb grading system.

“It has come to the attention of the Board that there are some impostors coning head teachers and school directors of money, allegedly to either help them improve the grades of their candidates, or remove their schools from the list of those suspected of examination malpractice,” Mr Odongo said in a statement,