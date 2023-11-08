Over 700,000 pupils to sit for PLE

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Executive Director Mr Dan Odongo has said a total of 749,347 pupils are set to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations starting today of which 2,436 are Special Needs Education learners.

“They registered from 14,442 examination centres, as compared to 14,153 centres last year. 79 of the registered candidates are inmates from Upper Prison School Luzira. Of these, 13 are females while 66 are males. 52% (391,558) of the total candidature are females while 48% (357,789) are males. 79% of examination centers are Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools, with a total of 501,619 candidates,” he noted.

Mr Odongo made the remarks while commissioning the 2023 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and the Uganda Advanced Certificates of Education (UACE) Examination in Kampala yesterday.

“The Non-UPE centers are 21%, hosting 247, 728 candidates. In total, 70% of the candidates are funded under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) Program, while 30% are privately sponsored,” he said.

Mr Odongo said 2,580 candidates who were registered with Special Needs Education (SNE) will be given the necessary support.

“UNEB will avail braille question papers and answer sheets for the blind, large print question papers for those with low vision, sign language interpreters for the deaf, and transcribers for learners with dyslexia and those with severe physical impairments (reading and writing challenges). The SNE candidates will be allowed 45 extra minutes for each paper. A total of 769 SNE personnel have been deployed to provide the required support,” he said.

In Entebbe, the Municipal Education Officer Ms Joyce Nalubega said a total of 2,051 candidates will sit for the exams at 21 official UNEB seating centres, 14 of which are government UPE schools while seven are private schools.

“We have ensured that as government no pupil misses the examinations and called on parents for day scholars to prepare the children early so that they can make it to their respective schools on time for the exams tomorrow. The Entebbe exams arrived at 3 pm and were locked away safely at Entebbe main police station” she said.

Mr Arismus Okiror the head teacher Skylands International School, Entebbe briefs this years Primary 7 candidates ahead of tomorrows exams. Photo Paul Adude

Ms Florence Nayiga, the Director of Sure Prospects Primary School which has a total of 41 candidates with 35 able children while seven are special needs said the school has prepared the students both mentally and physically for the papers tomorrow.

“This year we don’t have blind or deaf candidates but we have those who have Dyslexia and cerebral palsy and the supervisors who will help them will arrive today so that they get used to them before tomorrow’s papers,” she said.

Ms Nayiga said the Ministry of Education has assigned the pupils translators who will assist the pupils with special needs during the exams.

“We have prepared them, they have been doing various tests, learning how to respond to questions they are calm and teachers have run them through all the rules and regulations they are supposed to follow during the exams, we are confident they will all pass and join secondary education,” she said.

Little Doves Nest Junior School director Ms Sarah Kimara said they encouraged the candidates to believe in themselves and have confidence as they sit for the exams.

“We have given them enough tests, we don’t expect the papers they are going to sit to be any more difficult than those we have been giving them, they have been using white papers not brown ones, and have encouraged them to always put God first in what they do always, so mentally they are prepared,” she said

Mr Arismus Okiror the head teacher of Skylands International School, Entebbe said they have prepared the children to sit for the exams physically, and mentally while putting God first.