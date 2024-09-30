Over 700 benefit from free surgeries in Ankole Sub-region

Over 700 life changing minor surgeries were carried out on people in the Ankole Sub-region by the Association of Surgeons of Uganda (ASOU) in collaboration with Kampala International University Teaching Hospital (KIUTH) as part of celebrations to mark the National Free Surgical Week.

Officiating at the conclusion of the event, Parliament deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa said “the surgeries are a remarkable achievement that has brought hope and relief to hundreds of Ugandans who had been struggling with various medical conditions.”

"We will support all medical camps to bring healthcare closer to the people and they should rest assured that parliament is commitment to improving healthcare accessibility in the country,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Sam Ntumwa, told Monitor that he regained his eyesight after a successful cataract surgery.

KIUTH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Omar Umi Bunu said, they will continue to provide additional surgeries to patients who registered during the camp.

"We'll finish the task, ensuring everyone receives the care they need as this is a commitment to compassionate care is a testament to the hospital's dedication to serving the community.

In his remarks, ASOU president Dr Moses Galukande hailed KIUH, partners, and medical teams for their tireless efforts in service delivery.

"This collaboration has made a significant difference in the lives of many Ugandans. We look forward to continuing this noble work,” he observed.

The National Free Surgical Week addressed a wide range of medical conditions, including hernias, cataracts, orthopedic issues, goiters, hydroceles, fistulas, tumors, urological issues, and gynecological issues

The beneficiaries were from about five districts.

The next –similar- medical camp will be held in West Nile Sub-region in September 2025.

The National Free Surgical Week was made possible through a collaborative effort between the ASOU, KIUTH, Ministry of Health and parliament.