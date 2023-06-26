Over 8,000 animals to be slaughtered as Muslims celebrate Idd

More than 8,000 animals are to be slaughtered across the country as part of celebrations to mark the annual Idd-ul-Adhuha.

Muslims around the world will tomorrow, Wednesday celebrate Idd-ul-Adhuha which is a feast of sacrifice in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’ s willingness to obey God’s command to sacrifice his only son Ismail and the latter’s consent to being sacrificed. However, he was later commanded to spare the boy and kill a sheep.

Idd ul-Adhuha is the grand feast Muslims celebrate to mark the end of the year, according to the lunar Islamic calendar.

According to Sheikh Haidar Kizza, the vice chairperson of Humanitarian Efforts And Relief (Hear –Uganda), his organisation alone plans to slaughter 350 cows between Wednesday and Saturday.

Unlike last year, Sheikh Kizza said the number of animals to be slaughtered have dropped due to economic constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and earthquake in Turkey that affected financial flow from their donors.

“Last year, we were able to slaughter 650 cows, but since some of our donors were unable to contribute money as they always do, we ended up buying a few animals,”

“This is in addition to the high taxes imposed on the funds and transportation of animals.” he added.

He said the beef will be distributed to the needy people at mosques, orphanage centres, prisons, hospitals ,police stations and refugee camps across the country.

The demand for animals to slaughter on Idd Day has caused a hike in prices of beef in urban centres with a kilogramme buying between Shs14, 000 and Shs15, 000, down from Shs12, 000 a week ago.

The price of animals such as goats and sheep have also gone up. In Kalerwe, a city suburb, a goat costs Shs300, 000 up from Shs200, 000.

“Animals for Idd are booked early which affects supply in major cattle markets .So ,whenever there is an increase in demand ,automatically the price of items have to go up,” Mr Sulaiman Kitandwe ,a slaughterer at Kalerwe Abattoir said.