Over 8,000 Covid vaccines expire in Masaka

“Over 8,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine have expired due to low uptake by locals in Masaka City, health authorities have said.

“The uptake is extremely very low even among those who received the first jab and those who are supposed go for the booster jab. Very few have turned up despite our sensitization,” Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Ronald Katende told Monitor on Tuesday.

Mr Katende expressed worry that many people are still following myths about vaccines that have successfully been used to inoculate thousands of people in the area.

Masaka City Health Officer Dr Patrick Kasendwa July 18 said the area is now only left with 1,500 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines which have not yet expired.

“We continue to urge the public to go to vaccination centres and take jabs because it’s the only way we can fight and defeat the Covid-19 pandemic,” he emphasized while commenting on the Pfizer doses that expired last week.

In early June 2022, authorities in Masaka launched a task force to spearhead a fresh Covid-19 vaccination drive in more than 14 public institutions but the exercise has not been effective.

“We no longer see the need of getting vaccinated because Covid-19 is no longer a big threat in Uganda,” a Masaka resident who preferred anonymity told this reporter on July 19 when asked why he has ignored the task force’s message.

The Ministry of Health had earlier distributed at least 720, 000 doses of Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson to health centres, faith-based hospitals, and other health outreaches in Masaka City.

But another anti-vaccine area resident believes “the jabs come with side effects and that there are people who died after taking vaccines.”

Uganda’s health ministry has previously dismissed such claims as fake news.