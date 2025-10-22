Over 8,000 mark Diwali festival

The Indian Association of Uganda has described this year’s Diwali festival as the largest gathering it has ever organised in the country.

Association chairperson Paresh Mehta said the festival, dubbed Mini-India, attracted more than 8,000 people, including Indian nationals, other foreign communities, and more than 20 diplomats. The celebration also featured spectacular Gujarati New Year’s fireworks, which lit up the skyline over Speke Resort Munyonyo Marina and Mulungu waterfronts.

“We had 108 Indian food stalls, communities, volunteers, and restaurants serving dishes from all corners of India,” Mr Mehta said. “We hosted more than 20 diplomats and their deputies, had Bollywood singers perform, and showcased beautiful decorations symbolising Indo-Ugandan friendship. There were 21 cultural performances representing every Indian state,” he added.





Mr Mehta added that Diwali, the festival of lights, reminds people not only to illuminate their homes but also to brighten their hearts and spread joy, kindness, and love among one another. Mr Upender Singh Rawat, the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, who coordinated the event alongside property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, commended the organisers for uniting the various Indian communities across Uganda.

Government speaks

State Minister for Finance Evelyn Anite, the chief guest, praised the Indian community for their investments in Uganda, which she said have created jobs and contributed significantly to the national economy. She revealed that President Museveni is organising a special dinner with representatives of the Indian community on Sunday to celebrate their contributions.