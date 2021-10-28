Over 8,300 miss Senior Five selection

By Monitor Team More by this Author

At least 8,369 students, who sat for the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), are likely to miss out on Senior Five placement due to the phasing out of certificate programmes in Primary Teacher’s Colleges (PTCs).

The chairperson of the selection committee in the Ministry of Education, Mr Benson Kule, yesterday said the students had applied for placements in PTCs which no longer admit Senior Four leavers.

“Heads of schools should make arrangements to take on these students who are on the non-selected list because they have nowhere to go,” Mr Kule said during the Senior One selection exercise at Kololo Independence Grounds on Tuesday.

Early this month, Ministry of Education announced the elimination of Grade III and Grade V certificate and diploma teaching courses, as displayed in a 2019 Teacher Policy which Cabinet approved to standardise the teaching profession.

Under the old arrangement, National Teachers Colleges (NTCs) would admit mainly eligible Senior Six leavers and award them diplomas after a two-year training in teaching while PTCs recruited O-Level leavers who graduated with a certificate.

Mr Kule said they plan to place more than 123,620 students in Senior Five at the end of the four-day exercise which kicked off on Tuesday in both government and private schools across the country.

He added that 3,850 students applied to business, technical and vocational institutions and will be placed at a later date which will be communicated by the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, the selection board plans to place 587,505 students in Senior One in both government and private schools.

At least 4,380 learners, who sat for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination, applied to join business, technical and vocational institutions.

Ms Juliet Atuhirwe, the headteacher of Bweranyangi Girls SS, said they await guidance from the Ministry of Education on how to place the non-selected students provided they meet the cut-off points of a particular school.

At the end of the exercise on Friday, those who have been selected will have to check with the schools they gave their first or second choice to establish if they have been selected or sold to other schools.

They will also have to wait for the school calendar that is yet to be released by the Ministry of Education, indicating when they will report to schools.

Background

Last year, government announced that it was phasing out the Primary Teachers Colleges (PTCs) and National Teachers Colleges (NTCs), and setting up the National Institute of Teacher Education (UNITE), which will be housed at Shimoni Primary Teachers’ College starting this year.

The development is a fulfilment of part of the teacher policy that Cabinet approved in 2019 in a bid to standardise the teaching profession through continuous development and training.

The national teacher policy recommends that for anyone to be a teacher in future, they must be graduates.

There are 10 private PTCs and 46 government-aided PTCs in addition to the five NTCs of Kabale, Muni, Unyama, Kaliro and Mubende.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Shabibah Nakirigya, & Stephen Otage

