Over 80,000 people scramble for 280 govt jobs

Out of 81,873 people who applied for government jobs recently, only 43,123 met the minimum requirements and have been short-listed to sit for aptitude tests starting Monday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has revealed.

The Commission recently advertised 277 vacancies across 18 government ministries, departments, and agencies. The recruitment drive attracted an overwhelming response, but more than 38,000 applicants were disqualified for failing to meet the eligibility criteria.

PSC Chairperson Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke confirmed that short-listed candidates will undergo written aptitude tests followed by oral interviews before final selections are made. She emphasised that the recruitment is part of the government’s broader effort to address staffing gaps in public institutions.

“We ran an internal advert between June 23 and July 21, which attracted 81,873 applicants for 277 positions across 18 government entities. Of these, 43,123 met the short-listing criteria,” Ms Kabogoza said.

The final short-list was released on September 1, and uploaded to the Commission’s official website.

Rejected applicants

Ms Kabogoza said applicants who were not short-listed were allowed to appeal the decision within two weeks.

“Applicants were advised to submit appeals to the Secretary, Public Service Commission. So far, we have received 400 appeals, which are currently under review,” she said.

Mostly unemployed youth check their names on a shortlist for jobs at Kololo Airstrip, Kampala. FILE PHOTO.

The aptitude tests will take place for two weeks at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, starting next week.

Candidates who pass will proceed to oral interviews scheduled for October 13, ahead of final appointments in November.

Why many were rejected

The Commission explained that the majority of unsuccessful applicants were disqualified because of various issues, including failure to meet minimum academic qualifications, lack of required professional experience, submission of incomplete applications and applying for positions outside their professional field.

Ms Kabogoza added that some of the most common mistakes included failure to attach O-Level, A-Level, or degree certificates, uploading only transcripts without accompanying certificates, creating multiple accounts on the e-recruitment platform, applying for more than the allowed two positions, applying for unrelated jobs (e.g., engineers applying for HR roles)

These errors, especially incomplete applications, disrupted the automated vetting process and forced PSC staff to conduct manual verification, causing delays.

The advertised positions include roles such as accountants, human resource officers, planners, engineers, administrative officers

These vacancies span several institutions, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the National Curriculum Development Centre, and various local government service units.

Disparities among graduates

Ms Kabogoza also highlighted disparities in the quality of submissions, particularly from Makerere University graduates.

“We noticed that many Makerere graduates submitted applications without attaching degree certificates, often claiming delays in issuance. In contrast, graduates from institutions such as Uganda Christian University Mukono and Uganda Martyrs University tend to submit both transcripts and certificates promptly after graduation,” she said.

The overwhelming number of applicants reflects the increasing demand for stable employment in the public sector, which is perceived as offering better job security and pension benefits than the private sector.

The PSC reiterated that only candidates who meet the stated criteria will proceed to the next stage. The Commission emphasised that merit will be the guiding principle in all final selections.