Over 80 children undergo surgery at Soroti hospital 

At least 80 children have undergone surgery after being screened with a problem of hernia at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital medical camp which is partnering with karolinska institute, a medical university in Sweden.

Hernia is a medical condition that presents symptoms including abnormal bulging of organs like the groin or abdomen.

The medical camp at Soroti Hospital kicked off on July 16, 2024 and is expected to end next week on July 30 with screening and surgeries conducted on children between ages 1- 13 years.

Professor Mary Margret Ajiko, a paediatric surgeon at the hospital confirmed that they have received over 120 children and 80 have already undergone the process of surgery successfully.

"We have so far operated 80 children but we still need more children so parents should bring their children for screening," she said.

According to professor Ajiko many children have been brought to the hospital with hernia complications.

She said that hernia is a dangerous disease among children and if not attended to early may lead to loss of lives.

Dr Jenny Lifgren, from Karolinska institute said that the disease is very common in children but also in adults and the only treatment for it is conducting a surgery.

"We know that people try all kinds of medication like herbs but that can not cure, the only solution is surgery," Dr Lifgren said.

Dr Lifgren urged parents to bring their children for screening so that they can be treated early.

She added that hernia is congenital condition caused before the baby is born and is mostly common in boys than girls.

Dr Lifgren advised parents with such children to always seek medical attention so that the condition can be fixed.

"If you have the opportunity please seek medical attention from the professionals so that it can be fixed early," Dr Lifgren said.

Mr Pascal Orena, a resident from Serere District and a grandparent whose child underwent surgery yesterday explains that he realized his grandson had developed a swelling on one of the testicles at 3 Months and this worried him a lot.

"Am so happy that this experts have come to help us, I thought my grandson would be impotent in future," Mr Orena said.