Over 800 graduate as MTAC seeks Shs1.5b govt funding

Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) principal Soteri Karanzi Nabeeta has called on government to increase funding to the institution from the current Shs880m to at least Shs1.5billion.

Speaking at the institution’s 10th graduation in Kampala on March 22, Nabeeta said that will enable MTAC run smoothly.

“This [funding] will enable the Centre to even pay outstanding arrears, particularly the part time staff, help in retooling MTAC Ntungamo and enable construction of a permanent home for MTAC Mbale,” he said at the MTAC headquarters.

He further appealed to parliament, to allocate Shs25.8billion towards their job training program to enable them to create 23,000 employment opportunities. Under this project, they intend to train 100 youths and women per constituency across the country in the next five years.

According to Nabeeta, the said program has so far benefited 7,690 youths and women since its inception.

“The overall purpose for this programme is to enhance the entrepreneurial ability of the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are sensitized about job creation and equipped with skills in making different products,” he explained.

The programme also supports organised groups in value addition for instance making wine- and has been widely appreciated by the recipients and the requests from the population for this programme are overwhelming, according to MTAC authorities.

Nabeeta also told Friday’s gathering that the institution also needs funding to support infrastructural development and outreach development.

A total of 802 graduates including 544 females, translating into 68 percent and 258 males, passed out. These joined the 127 graduates including 89 male and 38 female who were passed out by MTAC Ntungamo and MTAC Mbarara on March 15.

Speaking at the function, trade minister Francis Mwebesa underscored the continued need for training more youths in entrepreneurial skills.

“MTAC has been active in providing vocational training in various fields such as tailoring, fashion and design, bakery and cookery, hairdressing and Cosmetology, the making of pavers, soap, jelly, candles, reusable sanitary pads, leather goods, etc., even in areas where the organization lacks fully functional outreach centers. These abilities have the capacity to transform jobless people into great entrepreneurs,” he said.