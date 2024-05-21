Over 800 Lira pilgrims flagged off

About 820 pilgrims, including 32 children from Lira Diocese, have been flagged off to attend the Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Wakiso District on June 3.

The pilgrims will cover a distance of about 350kms in 10 days.

The youngest pilgrim is an 8-year-old girl while the eldest is 89.

Each of the pilgrims was made to pay Shs100,000 to cater for the on-foot journey expenses and the bus fare while returning home, according to Fr Joseph Ogwal, the diocesan pastoral coordinator for Lira.

The pilgrims started their journey from Uganda Martyrs Cathedral, the Roman Catholic Church headquarters in Lira Diocese, Lira City, at around 2am on Saturday.

It took them about five hours to cover a 20-km distance before reaching Kole District. They rested at the trading centre, singing and dancing as others took tea with roasted cassava and pancakes.

Commenting on the 32 pilgrims who are children, Fr Ogwal said they sought their parents’ consent.

“We also sought clearance from the area LC1 chairperson who confirmed in writing that they knew them. We then took them for a medical check-up,” he said.

“We are proud of the child pilgrims because they are the future of the church and the country. We want them to take on the responsibility and the mantle of this country,” added Fr Ogwal.

Among the pilgrims are three priests and two sisters (Sister Rosana Aciro from Arua Diocese and Sister Wiligwa Aceng from Lira Diocese).

The pilgrims have a team of police officers to cater for their security.

Motivation

Mr Youventine Ekuny, the oldest pilgrim, is a resident of Acan Pii, Loro Catholic Parish, Oyam District.

Mr Ekuny told Daily Monitor that this is his third trip to Uganda Martyrs shrine, adding that his wishes God gives him good health and more blessings.

“At my age now, I want to thank God and I wish Him to continue giving me more blessings,” Mr Ekuny said.

Ms Proscar Emmanuel Adonyo, the 8-year-old pilgrim, a Primary Three pupil of City Parents School, Lira, said she is seeking God’s providence.

“I pray for forgiveness from sin, God’s protection, and my grandmother’s healing so that she can pay my [school] fees and buy some food for us,” he says.

Another child pilgrim, Ms Rosana Hope Kia, a Primary Five pupil of Good Luck Nursery and Primary School, Lira City, said she prays for knowledge and wisdom from God.

“I pray God gives me strength to walk and to have a financial breakthrough,” Ms Kia said.

Ms Daniela Alum, 10, from St Mathias Ngetta Parish, Lira, said she is walking so that God gives her wisdom.

She quoted the book of Matthew, Chapter 18:1-3 which says “…at that time followers of Jesus came to him and asked him, and he said, surely, I tell you, if you cannot change and become like little children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven’’.

About martyrs

A total of 22 Catholics, 23 Anglicans and a few Muslims were killed between May 25 and June 3, 1886.