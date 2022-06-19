Over 90,000 Mukono residents waiting to receive second Covid-19 jab

Over 90,000 residents in Mukono District are yet to receive their second vaccine dose against Covid-19, district health officials have said.

According to the statistics released by Mukono District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Stephen Mulindwa, 360,962 residents received their first dose while 270,816 got their second dose. However, a total of 90,146 are still waiting to receive their second jab.

Dr Mulindwa said the turn up for the first dose was high but some people are yet to receive the second jab due to various reasons, including lack of awareness.

"There is need to mobilise and create awareness for these people to go for the second dose because they are also entitled to healthcare," Dr Mulindwa Said.

Ms Sylivia Nandawula, one of the Village Health Team members said some people turned up for the second doze but couldn't find the type of vaccine they received at first inoculation.

She said they moved village to village mobilising people to get the vaccines but some failed to get their second dose.

" Some forgot the dates they were supposed to return for the second jab and when they turned up at the vaccination centres, they were told by health officials to start afresh which made some of them reluctant," Nandawula said.

Mr Hebert Yiga, a resident of Watoni said he failed to get the second dose after showing up at various vaccination centres but could not get AstraZeneca vaccine which he was first inoculated with.

"I received AstraZeneca in Nakisunga Sub-county but when I went back, they were giving Pfizer and the health official told me to go to another centre to get it," he said.

Ms Moreen Nasanga, a resident of Butebbe village said whenever she went for the vaccine, the officials could tell her to return another day.

"I got tired of moving to vaccination centres and yet I wanted to be fully vaccinated. I am now worried since Covid-19 cases are rising," she said.

However, they have appealed to government to avail all the vaccines for them.