Over 90 percent pass vocational and technical exams

At least 2,698 students are set to exit into the world of work or pursue further training after meeting the requirements in the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) exams conducted in late 2024. Releasing the November–December 2024 final assessment results, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, the executive secretary of UVTAB, said overall participation in the assessments was impressive across most programmes.

“Of the 29,378 candidates who sat, 26,680—representing 91 percent—satisfied the requirements for full competence acquisition and are eligible for the workforce,” Mr Oyesigye said.

The assessments took place from November 19 to December 18, 2024, across 573 accredited assessment centres.

These results mark the final assessment series under the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), following the transition to UVTAB as established by the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act, 2025.

Candidates previously enrolled under UBTEB will complete their studies and receive awards issued by UVTAB, in accordance with the transition clause under the new law. The Board had registered a total of 31,890 candidates: 12,111 females and 19,779 males.

Of these, 503 (2 percent) sat for diploma-level assessments, while 31,387 (98 percent) were examined at the certificate level. Gendered data showed that girls dominated diploma qualifications, with 218 of the 369 female candidates attaining diplomas, and 193 of them achieving full competences.

Boys, on the other hand, outperformed in certificate-level programmes, with 18,200 male candidates sitting and 16,630 attaining full certificates. Of the total candidates who registered, 29,378 (92 percent) sat for final-year assessments.

Among them, 2,698 candidates—around 9 percent—did not meet the full requirements for qualification. A total of 84 candidates sat for the phased-out Advanced Craft programmes, part of the 2016 curriculum reforms. Of these, 65 (77 percent) successfully completed, with 39.3 percent achieving distinction, 32.1 percent credit, and 6 percent pass grades.

The National Certificate in Electronics Technology posted a relatively low pass rate of 60 percent, primarily due to poor results in applied mathematics and entrepreneurship.

Conversely, diploma programmes, especially in Business and Humanities, showed stronger performance. Of 415 candidates registered, 283 sat for the assessments, and 255 (90 percent) successfully completed their studies.

Among them, 83 (29 percent) attained Class I, while 173 (61 percent) achieved credit grades. Ms Allen Kagina, the chairperson of the TVET Council, urged graduates to think beyond employment. “With your skills, you have the power to start businesses and innovation hubs—not just for yourself but for others. This is how we build wealth and transform our nation,” she said.

Representing First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo emphasised the need for stakeholder collaboration. “Our focus remains on ensuring that training is relevant, high quality, and aligned with labour market needs,” he said.