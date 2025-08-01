Overcrowding, poor conditions plague Kigezi prisons – UHRC Report

Prisons across the Kigezi sub-region are operating far beyond capacity and under inhumane conditions, according to a June 2025 inspection report released by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Kabale regional office.

Presenting the findings on Thursday July 31, 2025, in Kabale Municipality, Ms Theopista Twembi, head of the UHRC regional office, highlighted severe overcrowding in facilities including Ndorwa Government Prison, Kanungu, Kisoro, Rubanda, Rukiga, Nyarushanje, and Rukungiri.

She attributed the congestion to prolonged pre-trial detentions, delayed investigations due to inadequate funding, slow case sanctioning, and judicial backlogs.

Related



“Excessive use of pre-trial detention, even for minor offenses, is a major driver of overcrowding. We found many suspects frequently presented before courts without jurisdiction, denying them bail and delaying justice,” Ms Twembi said.

The report further cited weak enforcement of bail provisions, continued imprisonment for civil debts, contrary to international human rights standards—heavy judicial workloads, and high recidivism.

“The ongoing detention of civil debtors violates Article 11 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Uganda is a signatory,” she said, adding that non-custodial alternatives such as police bond, victim-offender mediation, and case diversion are underutilised.

UHRC also raised alarm over harsh prison conditions, including poor sanitation, limited health care, psychological distress, and the mixing of remand inmates with convicts.

“Many inmates sleep on floors or in extremely cramped spaces, which undermines their dignity and increases mental health risks. Overcrowding also limits access to education, rehabilitation, and vocational training,” Ms Twembi said.

Other concerns in the report include understaffing, inadequate staff accommodation, an average officer-to-inmate ratio of 1:8, continued detention of juveniles with adults, violation of the 48-hour rule, commercialised bail and police bond processes, and lack of facilities for female detainees.

The report also flagged deteriorating detention infrastructure—poor ventilation, lack of clean water, insufficient office space, and the continued use of the bucket system in several police posts.

“We urge all stakeholders to act. When you do good, you feel good—and when you feel good, you do good,” Ms Twembi appealed.

Stakeholder reactions

Mr Julius Kisembo, Officer-in-Charge at Ndorwa Government Prison, acknowledged the overcrowding crisis.

“We often receive detainees before investigations are concluded, and since we can’t reject them, numbers just keep rising,” he said.

Regional Prisons Commander ACP Festo Sambya called for urgent government investment in infrastructure. “Many of these facilities were designed for county-level use but are now serving entire districts. Most are at triple capacity, yet case disposal rates don’t match new admissions. This is stretching our resources.”

Kigezi Regional Police Commander SSP Alex Wabwire admitted police infrastructure is in poor condition but noted planned renovations and construction as resources allow. “When the economy improves, lower-level posts will also benefit.”

Mr Albert Taremwa, Executive Director of the Local Sustainable Communities Organisation, called for sustained advocacy for comprehensive reforms. “There’s urgent need to upgrade Uganda’s prison and police infrastructure to meet basic human rights standards.”



