Owiny-Dollo asks for more judges to offset backlog, quicken justice

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has said the judicial arm of government has not been given priority in recruiting staff, hence creating case backlog and delaying dispensing justice to Ugandans.

“We would like you to come out and fight for us [the Judiciary] because we have been asking for more judicial officers all this long but in vain,” Justice Owiny-Dollo said on the sidelines of a book launch by retired Justice Jotham Tumwesigye in Kampala.

The Chief Justice, who was responding to questions on why many Ugandans are incarcerated in various prisons for years without trial, cited the snail-pace response by the government to the long lamentations about the problem of understaffing in the Judiciary.

“It is not reasonable to have a person stay in prisons for more than a year without trial or any kind of justice. But what can we do? Our hands are tied, and we can only do so much. Our officials are always working overtime, including on weekends, because we want to clear this backlog but it is not possible with the number of staff we have,” he said.

A 2023 Uganda's judicial report indicates there are 702 judicial officers, who include 119 judges, 509 magistrates, and 74 registrars. The report also indicated there are 354 female and 348 male judicial officers, with a significant portion 334 being Magistrates Grade I.

The breakdown by rank showed there are 29 senior Magistrates Grade I (18 female, 11 male), 334 Magistrates Grade I (164 female, 170 male) and 12 Magistrates Grade II (4 female, 8 male).

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said: “We are supposed to have at least 2,000 magistrates and at least 700 judges to make sure we handle the 45 million population of the country.”

The book launch event was attended by mainly dignitaries from the legal background, with the Chief Justice attended as the chief guest. Mr Owiny-Dollo emphasised the need to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in solving many of the judicial problems that the country is going through.

He cited the many wars in northern Uganda where he said ADR played a huge role in ending them. “As someone from the north, I will tell you that the wars that took place there were mainly solved through peaceful means, some of which reports, Justice Tumwesigye contributed to,” he said.

Justice Tumwesigye whose illustrious career was hailed by many people who spoke at the launch of his autobiography titled, “My Life through Changing Times,” indicated he was inspired by the life he had lived and the events he had seen through his friends and family.

“While writing this book, I realised that acquiring education should not be for self-reliance. My concept about education is to help my country and society,” he said.

Tumwesigye retired from active service in 2019 and embarked on writing the book that touches all aspects of his life including, family, education at both high school and university, his times in Kenya where he sought refuge as he and friends were being hunted by the Idi Amin regime as well as his life as a judicial officer.

Many of the friends and family described the author’s personality as patriotic, pan-African, and a humane person who was diligent, incorruptible and hardworking.

Former prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda said: “The country should learn how to continue tapping into some of these very intelligent brains even when they are retired because these are the ones that shape discourse and debate about where the country should be going.”

Senior political activist and former minister Miria Matembe, who worked closely with Tumwesigye said, “I know Jotham won't mention this but we fought wars together in the Cabinet. Whenever they wanted to bring bad laws, we would stand up. We could see many things going astray and we would go and report to President Museveni, but he refused to act on any of them and it was frustrating. At some point, Jotham wanted to resign, but I told him to continue and finish the work.”

About Tumwesigye

Jotham Tumwesigye is a Ugandan lawyer and judge who served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda after being appointed in 2009. He was born in 1948 and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University in 1974. He also holds a Diploma in Legal Practice.

Career

Following his graduation from the Law Development Centre, he worked as a state attorney in the Ministry of Justice until 1981.

Between 1981 and 1986, Tumwesigye lived in exile in Kenya, where he lectured at the Kenya Institute of Administration; which is now the Kenya School of Government. He was part of the group that crafted the 1995 Uganda Constitution.

Later, he served as the Inspector General of Government and then as the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission. From 2000 until 2009, he served as the Inspector General of Government (IGG). In 2009, he was appointed to the Supreme Court of Uganda.

In addition to his duties at the Supreme Court, Tumwesigye concurrently served as the head of the Judicial Integrity Committee, which monitors the integrity of judicial officers. He also represented the Uganda Judiciary on the Judicial Service Commission, a position he took over from former Chief Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe.

Tumwesigye previously served as chairman of the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration, a division of the Uganda Ministry of Internal Affairs.