Oyam North by-election: Muslim cleric warns voters against receiving bribes from candidates

The acting northern regional assistant to the Mufti, Sheikh Musa Khalil, has urged the electorates to be cautious about political candidates who offer bribes in exchange for votes.

“I condemn any act of bribery if it may happen. I don’t think it should really happen. I also pray for the people of Oyam while going for their by-election, let them consider peace as a priority,” Sheik Khalil said at Idi Amin Mosque while sending his Eid al- Adha message.

His remarks come at a time when the people of Oyam North County are eagerly waiting to vote their new Member of Parliament through a by-election on July 6, 2023.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of the former State minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo. Engola was gunned down by his bodyguard on May 2, 2023.

Four candidates are in the race to fill the vacant seat. They include; the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flagbearer, Dr Apio Otuku, Mr Freddy Newton Okello of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Samuel Engola Junior of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Mr Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

“I pray that the leaders must be ethical enough because integrity pays," the Muslim cleric noted on Wednesday.

Sheik Khalil said instead of using money to bribe voters, politicians should instead conduct the elections in a very transparent way.

“They must really keep peace and love one another. Whoever wins, let them all accept the winner and they all stand behind that person for the good of development for the people of Oyam,” he said.

Earlier, religious leaders from Lango warned politicians and those intending to join politics against using cash bribes while seeking votes from people.

Rev Alfred Olwa, the bishop of Lango Diocese, said politicians should instead teach people to go and vote rather than stealing votes because a good leader is chosen by God.

“Teach people to go and vote and not steal votes and not to be violent. The politicians should not be giving us money to vote for them,” Bishop Olwa during the commissioning of two churches (Catholic and Anglican) and Baralegi Primary School on May 16, 2023. The facilities in Okwang Sub-county, Otuke District, were built by President Museveni.