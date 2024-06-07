Oyam officials held over missing census gadgets  

The RDC said the suspects would not be released unless the missing census machines are recovered.



“These machines are supposed to be returned to UBOS for future use. We are now in the digital world and these machines are still needed for the future,” he told this publication on Friday.



Oyam District Police Commander, Edison Muhangi, confirmed the arrests and ongoing investigations. He stated that if the machines are not returned within 48 hours, the suspects will be presented in court.



UBOS supplied 1,487 tablets and 1,409 power banks to Oyam District for the recently concluded National Housing and Population Census 2024. However, some are yet to be returned.

