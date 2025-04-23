Oyam student wins science fair with crossbow security invention

A Senior Four student from Loro Secondary School in Uganda’s Oyam District has been named best innovator at the Lango Region Secondary Science and Mathematics Teachers’ (Sesemat) science fair, after presenting a modernised crossbow designed to enhance school security.

Tracy Amasu, the team leader behind the project titled "Enhanced Security Crossbow", led her school to victory in the regional science fair held Wednesday at Lango College. The competition drew students from five schools across the region.

“We developed this crossbow to address insecurity in schools. Most schools use watchmen armed with traditional bows and arrows, which are difficult to aim and ineffective,” Amasu told Monitor.

“This crossbow is more advanced, easier to use, and cost-effective. It has an automatic mechanism that makes it more efficient than the local version,” she added.

The crossbow's improved cocking and targeting mechanisms were key to her success. Amasu said the weapon is designed for trained personnel and could provide a practical alternative for improving school security.

Second place went to Joshua Elem, a Senior Four student from Comboni College, who showcased an automatic traffic light system intended to help reduce congestion in Lira City.

“My traffic lights use an Arduino board as the artificial brain. The system uses LED lights and jumper wires and is programmed to switch from red to green every 10 seconds,” Elem explained.

He said the system is fully automated and capable of making decisions based on programmed settings, mimicking human control.

Sammy Bob Okino, Chairperson of the Lango region chapter of the Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda (ASSHU), praised the students’ creativity and problem-solving spirit.

“Many developed countries progressed through innovation. These students are turning ideas into solutions. That is what we want for our country,” Okino, who also heads Lango College, said.

However, he lamented that some youth in the region have turned to crime, noting: “It is unfortunate that some young people become problem causers, not solvers. We even have groups like ‘Owuwuk’ robbers causing insecurity.”

Canon George Okwee, regional chairperson of the Sesemat programme, said 10 students from the top five schools will later this year represent the Lango region at the national science fair in June at Kololo Secondary School in Kampala.

Betty Auma, regional Sesemat secretary, said more schools participated this year, with notable projects including clean energy stoves, methane gas from animal waste, water purification systems, and charcoal briquettes.

Other entries included hydraulic lifts, alcohol-based stoves, and solar food dryers.