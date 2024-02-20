P4 pupil’s disappearance puzzles family

The disappearance of 12-year-old Swaib Mugisha has puzzled his family and residents of Nakirebe-Katebe Village in Mpigi District.

Mugisha, who was under the care of Hajj Nasur Abdallah and his wife, went missing from the couple’s home in Nakirebe-Katebe Village in Kiringente Sub-county, Mpigi District, on February 3.

Following a fruitless search for Mugisha, Hajj Nasur registered a case of disappearing person at Nakirebe Police Station. He also made several announcements on CBS radio and other local radio stations asking for the public’s help in finding the child.

Meanwhile, the Abdallah and Mugisha’s biological family continue combing through neighbouring villages in search of the child.

Speaking to Monitor yesterday, Hajj Nasur said Mugisha was a pupil of Muhajiroon Primary School in Masaka and at the time of his disappearance, a minibus had come to take him and three of his siblings to school.

“On that fateful day, [they got ready to go to school and were waiting for the minibus. When it arrived, the children started collecting their things to go to school. The minibus was parked at the roadside, a few meters away from the house.

“Mugisha had left his sweater outside on the clothesline. His colleagues told him to go pick it up. He went outside the house but he did not go back to the house,” he said.

He added: “His colleagues thought maybe he went straight to the bus but wondered why he had left his bags containing the school requirements and other items behind. They went to the bus but did not find him. They looked around and asked the neighbours but no one had seen him.”

At the time of his disappearance, the slightly short dark-skinned boy was dressed in a long black trouser, a white and black checked shirt and black croks shoes.

Mugisha converted to Islam alongside his elder brother Yusuf Kamanzi. He was handed over to Hajj Nasur by his father Pastor John Kawuta, a resident of Kasambya in Kiboga District.

Mr Kamanzi said his brother is a quiet boy.

“When our mother and father parted ways, the latter married another woman. He wasn’t living peacefully until I decided to rescue him. When I explained his ordeal to Hajj Nasur, he agreed to educate him and became his father,” he said, adding, “He had settled in well and we were all shocked when we learned of his disappearance.”