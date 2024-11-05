P7 candidate defiled by relative gives birth hours to PLE

A 14-year-old Primary Seven candidate has given birth to a bouncing baby girl just hours to sit her final examinations.

The candidate is a resident of Seera Village, Butenga Sub County in Bukomansimbi District and a pupil at Butenga Church of Uganda Primary School.

According to nurses at Butenga Health Centre IV where she was admitted, the baby and mother are in good health and the latter will be able to sit her exams together with over 798,000 candidates across the country who registered for the exams.

“We have examined the mother and baby and both are well,” Ms Gorreth Nabawanuka, a nursing officer at Butenga Health Centre IV said.



Holding her baby tightly, the young mother said: “I feel ok and ready to write my exams, my dream is to become a medical doctor and I know I will get a first grade,”



This publication has learnt that the victim was defiled by one of her close relatives.

Bukomansimbi deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Fred Kalema Pax, said the girl’s suspected defiler is on the run.

“My office is going to provide transport for two days to ensure that the girl writes her exams but also following the case to apprehend the defiler,” he said

On Wednesday candidates will write their Mathematics paper in the morning and Social Studies & Religious Education in the afternoon. On Thursday, Integrated Science will be done in the morning and English in the afternoon.