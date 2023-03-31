P7 pupil electrocuted at Bushenyi school

Shock and grief engulfed Rwakashoma Primary School in Bushenyi District after a candidate was electrocuted on Thursday in an incident that left two other children injured.

The 13-yer-old male Primary Seven (P7) pupil Ronald Byamukama died on spot when a tent-pole touched a live electric wire at the school in Kizinda-Kigoma Town Council.

According to an Umeme engineer who reported the tragedy to police, the school had organized a parents’ general meeting and visitation for pupils at the time of the incident.

"The school hired Nuwagira to provide and erect tents in the school compound. At the time of erecting tents, Nuwagira’s workers requested some pupils to help them by holding metallic tent poles.”

“In the process the top part of the tent got in touch with a high voltage wire causing electric shock to three pupils," he explained.

The injured are currently admitted at Kampala International Teaching Hospital in Ishaka under critical conditions.

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime identified them as 12-year-old Anold Taremwa who is also in P7 and 12-year-old P6 pupil Anold Ariho.

"The two still have some spots of burns on their bodies," said Tumusiime.

According to him, the deceased’s body was taken to the KIU Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

Parent Allen Ashaba urged school authorities against allowing pupils to take part in activities not related to learning.