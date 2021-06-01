PAC queries giveaway of city recreational parks

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Auditors on the city’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have questioned the manner in which Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) technocrats allegedly leased out some of the city’s recreational parks.

The auditors’ concerns are contained in a March 18 report.

They noted that the available recreational parks cannot be accessed by members of the public.

For instance, the report stated that of the 10 properties listed as open green spaces by the Physical Planning Department, only three are freely accessible to the public.

“…in spite of the explanations given on the accessibility of these green spaces, the reality is that recreation parks such as Jubilee Park [Sheraton gardens], Centenary Park, Pan African Square, Kololo Airstrip, and Kira Road Children’s Park are inaccessible to the public,” the auditors noted.

The report further stated that whereas Kira Road was closed on grounds that its activities posed a security threat to the British Embassy, there is no alternative location or agreeable modality that would allow free access.

Other recreational parks include, Constitution Square, Railway Grounds, Chogm Gardens, KCCA Gardens, Kiswa Children’s Park in Bugolobi, Nakawa Business Park, and the open space opposite Watoto Church on Kampala road.

However, it was noted that only KCCA Gardens, Railway Grounds, part of the Constitution Square, and the open space opposite Watoto Church are freely accessed by the public while the rest can only be accessed after authorisation from those who manage them.

KCCA has since lost part of Centenary Park/Jinja Road and part of the Pan African Square/Queens Way to the Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded Kampala Flyover project.

Status of some green spaces

Centenary Park

Centenary Park is an open public green space belonging to KCCA. On May 16, 2006, Kampala City Council (KCC), the predecessor of KCCA, awarded a 10-year contract to Nalongo Estates to manage and transform Centenary Park into a modern recreational centre. Although KCCA declined to renew Nalongo Estates’ contract upon expiry in 2016, the latter petitioned court challenging the decision. However, part of the land has been earmarked for the flyover project.

Jubilee Park /Sheraton gardens

Sheraton Hotel started managing the gardens in 2000 after signing a 10-year tenancy agreement with the then Kampala City Council (KCC). Although KCCA terminated the contract in 2013, it still remains a contentious matter as far as its accessibility is concerned.



Railway Grounds on Kampala Road

Though this open green space was a public facility, KCCA officials claim their predecessor, Kampala City Council, controversially sold it to a city businessman.

KCCA ORDINANCE

Following public outcry over city recreational parks, KCCA’s political wing headed by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in 2019 drafted the Urban Green Infrastructure Ordinance, 2019, to regulate both public and private open spaces.However, the Ordinance is still at the Attorney General’s office awaiting approval. According to the Ordinance, the management of all public spaces within the city shall be vested in the authority or any one appointed by the authority.