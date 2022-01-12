Pachara health centre II to be given face-lift

Demolition works at Pachara Health Centre II ahead of the construction works. PHOTO | TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kizito John Madra, the officer-in-charge of Pachara Health Centre II, says many patients were struggling to meet high costs from private health facilities following the suspension of operations at the facility over weak structures.

Authorities of the Adjumani District Local Government have ordered the demolition of Pachara Health Centre II to pave way for its expansion.

