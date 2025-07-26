PaCT celebrates 30 years of empowering lives through land reform, social services

The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, has commended Partners for Community Transformation (PaCT) for their impactful work in strengthening land tenure security and transforming communities across Uganda.

Speaking at the commemoration of PaCT’s 30th anniversary held on Friday, July 25, at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, Ms Nabakooba praised the organisation’s interventions in improving livelihoods, especially in the Greater Mubende region and parts of Bunyoro.

“In Uganda, many people have bibanja, but they lack documents showing ownership and boundaries. They just say, ‘this is where we were born,’ or that it was given to them by their parents,” she said. “Since its inception, PaCT has helped map over 30,000 plots and issued free Certificates of Occupancy to the owners.”

The minister noted that these efforts, led in partnership with organisations such as GIZ and supported by the European Union, have been most visible in Mityana, Gomba, and Mubende districts, with additional work in Kassanda and Kiboga.

“The Certificates of Occupancy are one of the major solutions to solving land conflicts between tenants and landlords,” Ms Nabakooba said. “They can also be used as collateral to access credit from financial institutions.”

She added that the work aligns with the National Resistance Movement’s manifesto of promoting socio-economic transformation in underserved areas like Greater Mubende, which still faces challenges such as limited access to clean water, and inadequate education and health infrastructure.

The minister applauded the tangible results of PaCT’s work, noting that six maternity wards have been constructed in the sub-region, three in Mityana District alone (Mityana Municipality, Kalangaalo, and Kikandwa Sub-counties).

“They have also supported the government’s initiative to expand access to clean water, constructing over 300 water points. Of these, 100 are in Mityana District. PaCT has also supported more than 500 children through educational sponsorship programs,” she said.

She further highlighted PaCT’s investments in school infrastructure, which include toilet facilities in over 30 schools and the construction of classroom blocks.

PaCT Executive Director Mr Geoffrey Ssemakula explained that the organisation initially focused on the Greater Mubende region after identifying serious land tenure insecurity. This approach has since expanded to other regions.

“In Gomba District, we’ve improved relationships between landlords and tenants by distributing at least 400 Certificates of Occupancy. These have transformed the lives of many,” Mr Ssemakula said.

He also announced the launch of PaCT’s 30th signature project, the construction of a new classroom block at Sserunyonyi Primary School in Kalangaalo Sub-county.

“We are working to ensure that within two years, we have significantly improved the learning conditions for vulnerable children still studying under trees or overcrowded classrooms,” he said.

Ms Hope Grania Nakazibwe, Woman MP for Mubende District, recognised PaCT's work in expanding clean water access in communities previously underserved.

“Mubende was one of the districts with low water coverage, especially in Kiyuni and Kibalinga Sub-counties. Today, over 50 boreholes have been drilled in those areas, thanks to PaCT,” she said.