Pader leaders recover stolen grinding mill after 3 years

Security in Pader District have recovered a multi-million agro-processing equipment that had allegedly been diverted by the then district speaker, Mr Justine Ochen, in 2019.

Police at Pader Central Police Station on Monday recovered parts of the machine from the homes of three suspects at Amoko Trading Centre in Latanya Sub-county during an operation led by Mr Milton Odongo, the Resident District Commissioner.

It is established that the equipment was given to the district on August 19, 2019 under the Community Agricultural Infrastructure Improvement Programme (CAIIP).

The Agriculture ministry through the Naads secretariat delivered the grinding mill, its huller, and their accessories to promote grain value chain development in response to a request by the community.

Mr Odongo told Monitor that whereas the machine was originally scheduled to be installed in Porogali Parish, Latanya Sub-county (now Porogali), it was taken by Mr Ochen, now the district vice chairperson.

“Since 2019 to date, the grinding machine had been kept in three different places belonging to the relatives of the current vice chairperson (within Amoko Trading Centre,)” Mr Odongo said.

According to a September 6 letter, a copy of which this publication has seen, Mr Odongo wrote to the Ministry of Agriculture confirming the recovery of the machine.

He added that although local authorities knew of the machine’s whereabouts then, their efforts to compel Mr Ochen to release the equipment were futile.