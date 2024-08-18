Pader mudslide displaces scores of residents

At least 100 households have been displaced in Amoko Village, Amoko Parish, and Latanya Sub-County following a mudslide that occurred on Saturday night.

Sunday Ayela, a local resident, told the this publication that the mudslide was triggered by a heavy downpour lasting over seven hours.

“There have been very heavy rains over the past four days. Yesterday, the rain started around 3pm and continued pouring until about 11pm, just before the mudslide occurred,” Mr Ayela explained.

“We were asleep when we heard a loud bang. When we came outside, we heard trees breaking and rocks crashing. I had to wake my family, and we fled our home,” he added.

David Oryem, another resident, recounted, “I had just settled into my house when we heard a sound like an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) from the hills. We went outside to find muddy water and rocks rolling into our compound.”

Mr Oryem described the damage, noting that trees meant to contain the mud were toppled, and his maize and millet harvests were destroyed.

“We had to evacuate my wife and our two-day-old baby in the middle of the night,” he said.

According to Mr Bob Okello, the Latanya sub-county chairperson, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities. However, there are concerns that more slides could occur as the rains continue.

“A meeting is planned to discuss the next steps. The mudslide destroyed food supplies like maize and groundnuts,” he said.

The mudslide is expected to impact additional villages, including Lamingonyiko, Amokookwele, and Olangang West in Amoko Parish, which together house around 250 households.

Mr Okello also noted that the excessive rainfall has damaged and blocked several roads linking Amoko Parish to other parts of the sub-county and district.