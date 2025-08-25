Pakistani group asks Ugandan govt to provide land for free eye surgeries project

The Pakistani Global Foundation Africa (OPGFA) has called on the Ugandan government to provide land to establish a specialized hospital that will offer free eye care to Ugandans, including refugees.

Speaking at the launch of free eye surgeries at their Ntinda-based facility on Monday, director Sikandar Iftikhar said the hospital aims to provide optical treatment to all Ugandans facing sight challenges.

“So far, we have conducted 10,000 cataract surgeries in the country. We have provided free eye camps in Yumbe, Jinja, Kamuli, Mbale, Soroti, Lira, Arua, and Katakwi districts. We have also been to Mulago Hospital and Nsambya Police Station, and we decided that we would start our own hospital,” he said.

The hospital has been operational for the last two years, providing free treatment to patients who would otherwise pay between Shs4 million and Shs5 million in private hospitals. It operates from Monday to Saturday.

Asked why the services are free, Iftikhar said the initiative is part of a goal to eliminate cataracts in Uganda by 2030.

“For the last 25 years, I have been living in Uganda and acquired citizenship, which has made me a permanent link between Uganda and the Pakistani community. The community decided to donate the hospital to Ugandans as a way of thanking them,” he said.

The launch event drew elderly patients from across Uganda, including refugees from Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and some nationals from Kenya and Tanzania.

Iftikhar said the foundation has the capacity to treat large numbers of patients and is bringing in specialists from the United States, Canada, and Pakistan to conduct the surgeries. He said the group is seeking a government allocation of about ten acres to build a teaching hospital for specialized eye care.

On providing spectacles, Iftikhar said patients are asked to pay Shs10,000 to subsidize the cost, but the hospital provides them free if patients cannot afford the fee.

The free eye surgeries will continue for ten days at the Ntinda facility, offering cataract and other optical treatments to patients in need.