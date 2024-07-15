Pakwach leaders decry high teenage pregnancies, blame poor parenting

Pakwach District leaders have blamed the high rate teenage pregnancies and early marriages on poor parenting which has put young girls at risks.

With business opportunities abound in the town, considered the gateway to the West Nile region, young girls are often left to conduct roadside night businesses, exposing them to rape and defilement.

"It's a disservice to our young girls," says Pakwach District Chairperson Robert Omito Steen. "Parents are neglecting their responsibilities by engaging their daughters in night businesses, endangering their lives."

The young girls are mostly seen on the streets of Pakwach town vending Nang-Nang Fish, packed Simsim, sodas and other consumable items to bus travellers.

Many teenage mothers in Pakwach Town Council are victims of rape and defilement, with cases often going unreported.

Mr Omito notes that parents are unable to provide a second chance education to their daughters due to the high cost of living and limited income.

Mariam Piyic, a teenage mother, shared her story at the African Child Day celebration in Pakwach Town on Saturday. She said she was forced into roadside business by her parents at 14, became pregnant, and was abandoned by her boyfriend. Now, she's seeking a second chance at education.

“I’m ready to go back to if I can be supported with scholastic materials. Since I am feeding my baby, it's quite hard for me to generate money to support myself at school,” she said.

Ms Immaculate Mukasa, Director of Memprow-Uganda, emphasises the need for increased capital development funds in education to skill teenage mothers and reduce burdens on the government. She also advocates for strengthening education ordinances to keep girls in school and provide equal opportunities.

“We need to advocate for the second chance education package to our girls and we need to distance ourselves from other social injustice which bars girls from attending schools,” she said.

District Education Officer, Ms Christine Acayo attributes the high teenage pregnancy rate to limited parental care and career guidance. She notes that the district has a significant dropout rate, especially among girls, and calls for counseling for both learners and parents.