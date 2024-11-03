Pakwach to hire boats to transport PLE candidates in flood affected areas

Pakwach District leaders are left without options but to hire boats to transport Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates in areas cut off by flooding water from River Nile tributaries; Kamia and Kuncwinya.

Owere Primary School in Pakwach Town Council and surrounding communities were recently cut off by rising water levels in River Nile.

According to local authorities, at least eight villages are cut off and residents can’t access health facilities, schools and market places, raising fear and anxiety among some leaders ahead of PLE which start tomorrow (November 4).

The district’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Moses Dalili told this publication that leaders had agreed in an emergency meeting held with Pakwach Town Council leaders, to procure four boats which will cost the council over Shs2 million for emergency.

“The emergency response was made to cushion the cost of crossing the flooding rivers. Learners are charged Shs1,000 which is a burden for most parents and during this exam period, some parents will be helping to cross the candidates”, Mr Dalili said.