Pakwach voters ask Museveni to fulfill 2011, 2016 promises

President Museveni has repeated pledges he made in the 2011 and 2016 elections to construct more primary and secondary schools in Pakwach District.

The unfulfilled pledges are key sore points for locals. While campaigning at St Mary’s Omach Primary School in Pakwach Town yesterday, Mr Museveni also vowed to restore the strategic Pakwach Railway Line, which once boosted trade between Uganda and neighbouring countries but has been neglected for 22 years.

“We are now rehabilitating it from Gulu,” he said.

The President additionally pledged to construct the Karuma-Olwiyo-Nebbi-Arua-Koboko road and increase the number of both primary and secondary schools.

“Once you support us in the next government, we shall push for the construction of more primary and secondary schools in Pakwach District,” he told the crowd.

According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics Census, Pakwach has a population of about 206,961, 64 government primary schools, eight secondary schools, and one A-Level government school. The district, carved out of Greater Nebbi in 2017, is predominantly a fishing community.

Some residents raised concerns over unfulfilled promises, citing delayed development of the Science and Technology Industrial Park, poor roads, and lack of funding for the Wadelai Irrigation Scheme. During the rally, NRM campaign videos highlighted the government’s past successes. Residents had requested the elevation of Pakwach Health Centre IV to a district hospital, but Mr Museveni stressed that roads, electricity, and the railway were priorities. “I have heard the demand for the district hospital, but we must bear in mind the budget and prioritisation of resources. Sometimes the demands can be unrealistic… For me I like roads and railways, which will come to Pakwach,” he said.

Poverty alleviation

Mr Museveni also addressed poverty, noting government support initiatives. “Poverty is in the homes. We are sending Shs100 million per parish per year. I will also create funds for religious and cultural leaders. It will not be for ordinary Christians or Muslims,” he said. He added that university graduates and fishermen would also have access to special funds. “Everybody must be in the field praying for wealth and not poverty,” he added.

Community appeals

Nebbi Catholic Bishop Constantine Rupiny prayed for continued development: “We appreciate the improved security, infrastructure, and social assistance grants. We pray that the government may do more for the growth and development of Uganda and respond to the cries of our fishing community,” he said. Pakwach Woman MP Jane Avur highlighted the need for a district hospital. “The next hospital is over 40 kilometres away in Nebbi. This is far to handle emergency cases,” she said.

Local leaders and residents also called for better roads and infrastructure. Mr Epiphany Berocan, the NRM flagbearer for Jonam County, urged improvements to roads and irrigation schemes. Vendor Harriet Fuacan cited poor roads, especially the Panyimur-Wadelai stretch, and called for upgrading the health centre to hospital status.

Pakwach District chairperson Robert Omito stressed the need to revive the railway station and port, tackle youth unemployment, and upgrade Uganda College of Commerce Pakwach to university status. “We appreciate his efforts in the last term, but there are areas still not tackled,” he said. State Minister for Northern Uganda Kenneth Omona praised the district’s stability: “We have a stable country now in terms of peace and security. We are safe to mobilise our nation to transform our region,” he said.

Background

In the 2021 elections, Mr Museveni took Pakwach with 32,354 votes, defeating Robert Kyagulanyi who got 12,576 votes.

The President is scheduled to return to the sub-region on October 11 for campaigns in Nebbi and Zombo districts.



