Palestine question,  poverty eradication to top NAM agenda

A declaration on the ongoing Israel invasion of Palestine by Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states is among the top issues that will be discussed as 120 countries commence their 19th summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, today.

Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Mr Adonia Ayebare, told reporters on Friday that the Palestine question has been given a full session during the six-day summit that will run between today and January 20, before its Group of 77 plus China (G-77+China) counterpart stretches between January 21 and January 23.

“Apart from the outcome document, we shall have a declaration on Palestine. It is a standalone issue in NAM, there is a Ministerial Committee that sits and that declaration is being negotiated by member states,” he added.

Uganda is hosting the NAM and G-77+China summits back-to-back at a time when the world is embroiled in various conflicts including the Israel-Palestine war, Russia-Ukraine War, Sudan Civil War, and others, which have been dominated by gross violation of human rights, leading to severe deaths and loss of properties.

He said he will be chairing the senior officials’ plenary session, which kick-starts the summit to ensure that all member states discuss and come up with a common position on related challenges.

“When you look at the Global South, [majority] are the developing countries and you can [figure out that all have similar challenges in regards to] political issues from governance, conflicts, human rights, respect for international law, [and] in broad terms are the issues that will be under discussions,” Mr Ayebare said.

He noted that the Global South countries will also dive into economic and social challenges including debts, financing for development, digital cooperation and poverty eradication during the summits.

“As our theme, we shall focus on shared prosperity. You can’t have one part of the globe prosperous at the expense of another part, which speaks to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) that were adopted by UN. That is our theme but we will not limit it to the theme but also to other issues like decolonisation, disarmament, and also pledge that we shall protect the interest of member countries both in NAM and G-77,” he said.

“In diplomacy, we have divergent views but sit down negotiate and come out with a common position so that we can have an outcome document for our Minister and Heads of States to adapt, because a conference without an outcome document is not a conference, you can have a beautiful convention centre, nice food but the outcome document is very important,” Mr Ayebare said.

He noted that the discussions will be broad.

“I have been assigned by my bosses, the ministers, permanent secretaries and the President to make sure that all these divergent views lead to common position. I will not go into details but there is a way we do our business, we will be meeting till late in the night and I can promise we shall reach on a common position,” he said.

As a host country, he said Uganda will have a political declaration, “which will set our vision for chairmanship of NAM and that is also negotiated by member states”.

“We shall then have a vote of thanks by member states thanking Uganda for hosting the conference,” he added.



Expected benefits

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Uganda stands to gain in hosting the two summits.

These, he said, will be attained around their theme “Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence”.

“We shall host a business forum in Kampala Serena Hotel starting from Monday (today) and as we speak, we have over 100 investors from NAM member states who are willing to invest in this country. A team led by the ministries of Finance and Trade and the Uganda Investment Authority are going to be presenting bankable projects that exist in the country for them to consider investing in them,” he said.

He further said: “Uganda is going to get a diplomacy dividend as a country, we are going to have attention for the next three years for chairing NAM, as well as chairing G-776+China this entire year. That in many ways will attract tourists in our country.”

These delegations, he said, are coming to spend money in our country because not many will come with their food, and “we are confident that the benefit there after, will be big.”

“We have heard countries interested in opening up embassies in Uganda because of hosting NAM and to us that is a benefit,” he said.

